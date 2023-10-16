PGCET Result 2023 Karnataka Expected Soon, Get Direct Link To Download Here

Karnataka PGCET Result 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to declare the result of Karnataka PGCET 2023 soon in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka PGCET 2023 exams to get admission into various MTech, MCA and MBA programmes can check and download their results through the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, the examination authority conducted the Karnataka PGCET exam 2023 on September 23 and 24, 2023. The provisional answer keys for the KEA PGCET was released on September 29, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of KEA to get the latest updates.

Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 - Direct Link (To be available soon)

Documents required for Karnataka PGCET 2023 physical verification

After the announcement of the KEA PGCET result 2023, shortlisted candidates are required to submit the below-given documents to their allotted colleges for the physical verification process.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 application form

Candidates' copy of fee challan

Admit card

Marksheets of classes 10 and 12

Category certificate, if any

Marksheet of qualifying degree for all years/semesters

Degree certificate

Study certificate signed by BEO (for Karnataka candidates)

GATE scorecard (if required)

Certificate issued by the concerned assistant commissioner for candidates claiming Hyderabad-Karnataka region reservation (if any)

How to check and download the Karnataka PGCET result 2023 online?

Candidates who have given the Karnataka PGCET examination 2023 can follow the below-given steps to download their results in online mode.

Step 1: Go to the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: After this, click on the Karnataka PGCET result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the details as asked in the PGCET 2023 result login window

Step 4: The Karnataka PGCET result and merit list will be displayed in the PDF format

Step 5: Go through the scores and download it for future reference

