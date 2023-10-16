FMGE December 2023 Registration Begins Today at natboard.edu.in, Know How To Apply

FMGE Eligibility Certificate Application 2023: The National Medical Commission will begin the registration process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam 2023 eligibility certificate. Candidates who are required to have the eligibility certificate in order to appear for the December 2023 exam can visit the official website to submit their applications.

According to the official schedule released, the FMGE application form 2023 is available on the official website. The last date for students to submit their applications for the FMGE 2023 eligibility certificate is October 25, 2023.

Candidates can visit the official website - nmc.org.in to submit their applications for the FMGE 2023 eligibility certificate. Students will also be provided with a link on this page to submit their applications.

FMGE Eligibility Certificate Official notification - Click Here

How to Apply for FMGE 2023 Eligibility Certificate

The link for candidates to submit their applications for the FMGE eligibility certificate will be available on the official website of the National Medical Commission. Students can follow the steps given here to submit their applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Medical Commission

Step 2: Click on the FMGE eligibility certificate application link

Step 3: Fill out the details in the online application form

Step 4: Save the filled application and download the reference before submission

The FMGE 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted in December 2023. The FMGE December 2023 registration dates are expected to be announced soon. The eligibility certificate is a mandatory requirement for students applying for the FMGE 2023 exams. Indian students or OCI card holders who have completed their medical studies abroad and wish to practice in India are required to clear the FMGE 2023 exams.

