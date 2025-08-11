UP NEET Counselling 2025: Download Round 1 Revised Merit List at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has released the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 revised merit list today, August 11, 2025. Candidates can check the UP NEET UG Round 1 Merit List PDF online on the official website at upneet.gov.in. The merit list must include the roll number, name, father name, category and NEET marks of the candidates.

UP NEET UG Merit List PDF 2025 DIRECT LINK

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Highlights

Candidates can check the UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 details here: