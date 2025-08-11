UP NEET Counselling 2025: Download Round 1 Revised Merit List at upneet.gov.in

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
UP NEET Counselling 2025: DMET has released the UP NEET UG Counselling 2025revised merit list today, August 11, 2025 on the official website at upneet.gov.in. The merit list contains the roll number, name, father's name, category, and NEET marks of the candidates.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 11, 2025, 18:01 IST
UP NEET Counselling 2025 Revised merit list released.
UP NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has released the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 revised merit list today, August 11, 2025. Candidates can check the UP NEET UG Round 1 Merit List PDF online on the official website at upneet.gov.in. The merit list must include the roll number, name, father name, category and NEET marks of the candidates. 

UP NEET UG Merit List PDF 2025 DIRECT LINK

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Highlights

Candidates can check the UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 details here: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling

Board name 

Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET)

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

upneet.gov.in

State 

Uttar Pradesh 

Stream 

Medical

Dental 

Programmes 

MBBS

BDS

Level 

Undergraduate 

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates 

Candidates can find the revised UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 choice filling important dates here: 

Events 

Details

Choice Filling Dates

August 11 - 13, 2025

Round 1 Allotment Result

August 14, 2025

