UP NEET Counselling 2025: Download Round 1 Revised Merit List at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has released the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 revised merit list today, August 11, 2025. Candidates can check the UP NEET UG Round 1 Merit List PDF online on the official website at upneet.gov.in. The merit list must include the roll number, name, father name, category and NEET marks of the candidates.
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Highlights
Candidates can check the UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 details here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling
|
Board name
|
Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
upneet.gov.in
|
State
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
BDS
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
Also Read:
- NEET PG Result 2025: Result Soon, Check Expected and Previous Year Cutoff Analysis
- TNEA 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Status Released at tneaonline.org; Seat Confirmation on Aug 11th
- TG EdCET 2025 Round 1 College-Wise Selection List Released; Check Here
- MHT CET 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at fe2025.mahacet.org; Download for PCB & PCM Courses Status Here
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Candidates can find the revised UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 choice filling important dates here:
|
Events
|
Details
|
Choice Filling Dates
|
August 11 - 13, 2025
|
Round 1 Allotment Result
|
August 14, 2025
