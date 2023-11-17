  1. Home
OJEE Counselling 2023 Round 1 Schedule Revised, Registrations Close on November 20

OJEE 2023 counselling round 1 schedule has been revised. Students can now submit their applications until November 20, 2023. Check the revised schedule here. 

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 17, 2023 12:04 IST
OJEE 2023 counselling revised schedule revised
OJEE 2023 Counselling Round 1: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released the tentative schedule for the OJEE 2023 counselling schedule for B Pharm and M Pharm. According to the tentative schedule released the OJEE 2023 counselling choice locking facility will be available from November 19, 2023. The last date for students to complete the registration and choice filling and locking process is November 20 and 21, 2023.

The OJEE 2023 counselling schedule has been revised on November 16, 2023. According to the previous schedule, the last date to submit the registration was November 17, 2023.

OJEE 2023 B Pharm and M Pharm counselling registration link is available on the official website - ojee.nic.in. Candidates can also register for the counselling process through the direct link provided here. 

OJEE 2023 Registration B Pharma - Click Here

OJEE 2023 Registration  M Pharma - Click Here

OJEE 2023 Counselling Revised Schedule

The OJEE 2023 counselling round 1 schedule has been revised. Candidates can check the revised schedule here

Particulars

Date

Candidate registration and choice filling starts

November 10, 2023

Display of mock seat allotment

November 15, 2023

Choice locking facility

November 19, 2023

End of registration and choice locking

20th November 20 to 21, 2023

Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats

November 22, 2023

Seat allotment round - 1

November 23, 2023

OJEE 2023 Counselling Registration Round 1

The OJEE 2023 counselling round 1 registration link is available until November 20, 2023. Students can follow the steps provided below to complete the round 1 registration.

Step 1: Visit the official website of OJEE 2023 counselling

Step 2: Click on the B Pharm and M Pharm counseling registration link

Step 3: Enter the details in the link provided

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the documents

Step 5: Click on the final submission link

