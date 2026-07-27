Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Pralhad Joshi to Speak for the First Time as Education Minister Today; Anti-Paper Leak Bill Introduced

Pralhad Joshi will address Parliament for the first time as the Union Education Minister today, July 28, 2026, during the Monsoon Session. He assumed office following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan amid the student protests over the NEET UG 2026 paper leak. Before arriving at Parliament, Joshi reportedly met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Sansad Bhawan.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to impose stricter penalties for those involved in examination malpractices and paper leaks.

Who Is Pralhad Joshi?

Pralhad Joshi has been appointed as the Union Minister of Education and is also the minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & New and Renewable Energy, GOl. He also served as the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal, and Mines from 2019 to 2024. He represents the Dharwad constituency in Karnataka as a Member of Parliament. Joshi holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree.

Parliament Monsoon Session 2026: Key Business Scheduled in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Today

According to the official List of Business for July 28, 2026, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set to take up several legislative and parliamentary matters during the Monsoon Session.

Lok Sabha Agenda

The Lok Sabha will take up matters under Rule 377 and consider The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 for discussion and passing. The House will also table reports of the Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, hear statements by ministers, and move a motion for the election of one Lok Sabha member to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati.

Rajya Sabha Agenda

In the Rajya Sabha, reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution will be tabled, followed by statements from ministers. Under legislative business, the House will introduce The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and take up The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passing.