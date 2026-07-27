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Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Pralhad Joshi to Speak for the First Time as Education Minister Today; Anti-Paper Leak Bill Introduced

Sahil Behl
By Sahil Behl
Jul 28, 2026, 16:31 IST

Education Minister Pralhad Joshi is set to address Parliament for the first time in his new role today. His address is expected to focus on key education-related issues and the government’s priorities for the sector during the ongoing Parliament session.


Parliament Monsoon Session Pralhad Joshi Anti Paper Leak Bill
Parliament Monsoon Session Pralhad Joshi Anti Paper Leak Bill

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Parliament Monsoon Session Adjourned Till 2 PM
  • Pralhad Joshi To Speak For First Time As Education Minister of India
  • Anti Paper Leak Bill Introduced, To Be Taken For Consideration And Passing In House

Pralhad Joshi will address Parliament for the first time as the Union Education Minister today, July 28, 2026, during the Monsoon Session. He assumed office following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan amid the student protests over the NEET UG 2026 paper leak. Before arriving at Parliament, Joshi reportedly met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Sansad Bhawan.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to impose stricter penalties for those involved in examination malpractices and paper leaks. 

Who Is Pralhad Joshi?

Pralhad Joshi has been appointed as the Union Minister of Education and is also the minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & New and Renewable Energy, GOl. He also served as the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal, and Mines from 2019 to 2024. He represents the Dharwad constituency in Karnataka as a Member of Parliament. Joshi holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree.

Parliament Monsoon Session 2026: Key Business Scheduled in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Today

According to the official List of Business for July 28, 2026, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set to take up several legislative and parliamentary matters during the Monsoon Session.

Lok Sabha Agenda

The Lok Sabha will take up matters under Rule 377 and consider The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 for discussion and passing. The House will also table reports of the Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, hear statements by ministers, and move a motion for the election of one Lok Sabha member to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati.

Rajya Sabha Agenda

In the Rajya Sabha, reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution will be tabled, followed by statements from ministers. Under legislative business, the House will introduce The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and take up The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passing.

LIVE UPDATES
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  • Jul 28, 2026, 16:31 IST

    Parliament Monsoon Session Live: "2024 Bill gave us Valuable Experience" Says Union Minister

    "The implementation of the 2024 Act has given us valuable experience. This amendment bill has been brought based on these very experiences, so that the law can be made more robust and swift and effective justice can be ensured in cases," said Union Minister Jitendra Singh. 

    The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, aims to amend the 2024 bill. 

    Union Minister said that taking cognizance of recent events, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that there is a need to make this law even stronger.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 16:22 IST

    Parliament Session Today Live: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Lists Paper Leaks Under UPA

    Union Minister Jitendra Singh lists the paper leaks during the UPA; he says, "...In 2009- Railway Recruitment Board; 2011- All India Engineering Entrance Examination; 2012- AIIMS New Delhi entrance paper leak; 2013- Maharashtra Secondary Certificate Examination. If I keep listing them, I won't be able to discuss the Bill itself... 2010- B.Ed. Entrance Examination, Uttar Pradesh; 2012- Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. 2009- West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam. Therefore, this government realised the need for dedicated legislation.

    There are four major recruitment agencies under the Government of India- UPSC, Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board, and the Institute of Banking Personnel; and similarly, for higher education admissions, the National Testing Agency. NTA was also constituted in 2017 by this very government. In 1992—for the first time—a recommendation was made to the Government of India, led by the Congress party to establish a common national testing agency.

    Then, in 2010, during the UPA's tenure, a committee suggested the same thing; I do not know why it was not given due consideration, for whatever reasons or vested interests. So, I think you must compliment Prime Minister Modi and this government. It has completed a task—an unfinished task—that you should have accomplished yourselves."

  • Jul 28, 2026, 15:04 IST

    Rajya Sabha Live: Enterprises Development Bill Introduced

    Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi introduced The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in Rajya Sabha . The Bill further amends the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006. 


  • Jul 28, 2026, 15:02 IST

    Parliament Monsoon Session Today: Lok Sabha Currently Discussing Anti-paper Leak Bill

    The Lok Sabha's monsoon session has continued and the consideration for passage of Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) (Amendment) Bill, 2026 is currenly being discussed. 

  • Jul 28, 2026, 14:21 IST

    Parliament Monsoon Session Live: "A Very Important Debate," Says Tharoor

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said the Opposition is "very likely" to participate in the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, stressing that Parliament must address the concerns of students and ensure that their voices are heard during the discussion.

    His remarks came after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced earlier in the day that the House would take up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill for discussion at 2 p.m.

    Speaking to reporters, Tharoor welcomed the possibility of the Opposition participating in the debate and said it was important for Parliament to resume normal functioning while engaging in a meaningful discussion on issues affecting students across the country.

    "I think it's a very important debate and I think now the Opposition seems very likely to participate in this debate, which I'm very encouraged by because I think we need to get Parliament back on track. The voices of the children of India must be heard in Parliament, and many of us feel a responsibility to raise some of these issues," Tharoor said.

    The Congress leader said the Opposition would closely examine whether the proposed legislation adequately addresses concerns over examination paper leaks and whether the government's measures would be sufficient to protect students' interests.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 14:11 IST

    Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Resumes

    Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have resumed their preceedings after it was adjourned due to 2 pm following likely protests held by the opposition MPs. The Lok Sabha will consider the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, while Rajya sabha focuses on Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution will be tabled, followed by statements from ministers.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 13:56 IST

    Parliament Monsoon Session: BJP MPs Staged Protest Outside Parliament

    BJP MPs staged a protest outside the Parliament demanding the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, over the alleged paper leak in the state.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 13:56 IST

    Centre Approves RBI's Approval of Polymer Rs 10, 20 Notes

    The central government has approved the RBI's proposal under which field trials of 1-1 billion polymer notes of ₹10 and ₹20 will be conducted. If this trial is successful, polymer notes could be introduced for general use; it is hoped that they will last longer than paper notes.

    The government has clarified that paper notes will not be phased out; both polymer and paper notes will remain in circulation. This project is still in its initial phase and there is no proposal to completely replace paper notes.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 13:53 IST

    Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Anti-Paper Leak Bill's Key Points

    • 10 years' punishment for paper leaks
    •  Provision for fine up to ₹10 crore
    •  Target of investigation within 60 days and trial within 3 months
    •  Fast-track courts and special investigation mechanisms
    •  Emphasis on security of central exams including NEET, UPSC, SSC, Railway
    • Strict action against cyber paper leaks and fake exam centers

  • Jul 28, 2026, 12:04 IST

    Monsoon Parliament Session Live: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 3 PM

  • Jul 28, 2026, 12:04 IST

    Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 Considered For Passing

    MoS Nityanand Rai, during the parliament session moved the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and Passing in the Rajya Sabha today, July 27, 2026.


  • Jul 28, 2026, 12:03 IST

    Parliament Monsoon Session Live: List of Business Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Today

  • Jul 28, 2026, 11:36 IST

    Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Lok Sabha Speaker Congratulates Om Birla

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated Indian participants who won medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

    At the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, India has won 10 medals (2 gold, 5 silver, 3 bronze) led by gold medalists Mirabai Chanu and Sharmila Dhankar.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 11:30 IST

    Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Jitendra Singh Introduced Anti-Paper Leak Bill Yesterday

    Union Minister Jitendra Singh introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. After introducing the Bill, Singh also moved that it be taken into consideration and passed by the House.

    Who Is Jitendra Singh?

    Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh introduced the Anti-Paper Leak Bill in the Lok Sabha today. He currently serves as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences. He also holds the portfolios of Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (DoPT), Atomic Energy, and Space. Apart from his political career, Dr. Singh is a renowned diabetologist and professor by profession, bringing years of experience in medicine, academics, and public administration to his role in the Union government.


  • Jul 27, 2026, 16:33 IST

    Monsoon Parliament Session Live: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha To Begin At 5 PM

    Lok Sabha was adjourned till 5 pm, while Rajya Sabha was later adjourned till 5:15 pm. This happened due to the protests outside the parliament by the opposition and also a statement regarding the student protests by Mallikarjun kharge, President, Indian National Congress (INC) during the parliament session. 

  • Jul 27, 2026, 16:01 IST

    Parliament Session 2026 Live: BJP National Spokesperson On Anti-Paper Bill

    BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh on the newly introduced anti-paper leak bill says, "The government has introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha regarding paper leaks. We expected the Opposition to support it so that the 2024 law could be made more effective and stricter. This law has provisions for fines of up to ₹10 crore and imprisonment of up to 10 years, but the Opposition is not cooperating on this."

  • Jul 27, 2026, 15:05 IST

    Parliament Session Live: Session Again Adjourned

    Rajya Sabha has again been adjourned till 5:15 pm. 

  • Jul 27, 2026, 15:02 IST

    Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Rajya Sabha Continues

    Rajya Sabha session has continued following its adjournment till 3 pm.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 14:39 IST

    Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Fast-Track Courts

    Fast-track courts have been set up by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and are all set to hear and try the paper leak cases. The first hearing would be conducted on the bail pleas of Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal who have been arrested in NEET UG Paper leak case 2026. 


  • Jul 27, 2026, 14:09 IST

    Parliament Session Live: Rs 50 Lakh To Rs 1 Crore Fine Under Introduced Bill

    The introduced bill in the Lok Sabha amends the anti-paper leaks law with stricter punishment of up to 10 years in jail and Rs 50 lakh fine, within days of large-scale student protests against the NEET fiasco rocking the nation that forced Dharmendra Pradhan to resign as education minister.

    For organised crimes, the Bill proposes a minimum of seven years in jail and up to Rs 10 crore fine.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 13:47 IST

    Parliament Session Live: SC Speaks On Police excesses during students’ protest

    Supreme Court has said that the right to peaceful protest is a constitutional guarantee, that the mere existence of an agitation cannot justify alleged police excesses against demonstrators. A bench led by CJI Surya Kant also indicated that there is a need for a uniform protocol across the country to facilitate peaceful protests and enabling authorities to act against anti-social elements. “Right to peaceful protests is in the Constitution. Right to peaceful protest is absolutely guaranteed. That cannot be denied. Merely because there is agitation cannot justify police excess,” the CJI observed.

    The court, however, also expressed concern over allegations of attacks on police personnel during protests. When a lawyer referred to incidents involving injuries to police personnel and attacks on their families by an unruly mob, Justice Joymalya Bagchi said, “Injury to police is of equal concern. We may call upon the State to respond why adequate safeguards were not provided…” The CJI added that there should be a protocol governing peaceful protests across the country. “There should be a protocol when someone wants to agitate peacefully. Proper space for that. There is no impediment in that regard. But if there is any anti-social element that can be dealt with,” the CJI said. The court further observed that the issue required an all-India approach and spoke of evolving mandatory guidelines to ensure uniformity. “It’s a question of all India… this uniformity in protocol is also… Self-discipline is integral to the entire process,” the CJI observed. The matter has been listed for further hearing on Tuesday.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 13:33 IST

    Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Former Education Minister Leaves Parliament

    The Former Union Education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan has reportedly left the Parliament's monsoon session being held today, July 27, 2026. 

     

  • Jul 27, 2026, 13:13 IST

    Anti-Paper Leak Bill Live: MPs who introduced the bill in Parliament Session Today

    1. Bansuri Swaraj and Tejasvi Surya (BJP)
    2. Sharmila Sarkar and Mitali Bagh (TMC)
    3. Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP)
    4. Dr. Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena) 
    5. Sunil Tatkare (NCP)
    6. Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal)
    7. Arun Bharti (LJP Ram Vilas) 

  • Jul 27, 2026, 13:01 IST

    Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Who Is Pralhad Joshi?

    Pralhad Joshi took charge as the Union Education Minister of India following the resignation of the earlier minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He is also the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & New and Renewable Energy, GOl. President ISA and a Member of Parliament for the Dharwad constituency.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 12:50 IST

    Parliament Live: What is The Anti-Paper Leak Bill?

    The bill aims to impose stricter penalties on defaulters such as those who involve in public exam malpractices and paper leaks. A fine of up to Rs. 10 crore may be imposed, along with up to 10 years of imprisonment.


Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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