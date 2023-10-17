Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Today, Get PDF Link Here

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2023: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences will announce the Punjab NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round allotment result today, October 17, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the stray vacancy round for admissions to the postgraduate medical and dental programmes can visit the official counselling website to check the results.

The Punjab NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round allotment result will be announced as a PDF document. The pdf will include the list of students who have been allotted seats in the stray vacancy round. It must be noted that the allotment result will be announced as per the choices entered by candidates for the allotment and the availability of seats.

Punjab NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round allotment result will be available on the official website - bfuhs.ac.in. Candidates who have applied for the allotment can also check the result through the link given here. The link will be available once the allotment result is released.

Punjab NEET PG Counselling - Link to be Available Soon

Steps to Check Punjab NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result

The Punjab NEET PG Counselling stray vacancy round allotment result will be announced today. Follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab NEET PG Counselling

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG stray vacancy round

Step 3: The stray vacancy round allotment pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the stray vacancy round allotment result for further reference

Students allotted seats in the stray vacancy round can report for admissions to the allotted colleges along with necessary documents on October 18, 2023. Those reporting for the admissions must also make sure that they submit the admission fee when reporting to the colleges.

Also Read: BSEB Inter 2025 Registrations Close Today, Get Direct Link Here