Rajasthan To Set Up Maharana Pratap Sports University In Jaipur At Rs 101 Crore

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has announced the establishment of the Maharana Pratap Sports University in Jaipur at an estimated cost of Rs 101 crore. The state is also expanding sports infrastructure, financial assistance and training opportunities for athletes.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has announced that the state will establish the Maharana Pratap Sports University in Jaipur at an estimated cost of Rs 101 crore. The announcement was made while Sharma felicitated Rajasthan athletes who have won medals at national and international sporting events, according to media reports. The Chief Minister said the university will be part of the state’s efforts to strengthen sports infrastructure and create better opportunities for athletes. He also highlighted several initiatives being undertaken to support young and emerging sporting talent. Athletes Felicitated For Sporting Achievements Addressing the programme at the Constitution Club of Rajasthan, Sharma praised athletes including Arundhati Choudhary, Yashveer Singh, Rahul Sharma, Mona Agarwal and Sandhya Vishnoi for bringing recognition to the state.

He credited their success to their discipline and dedication, while also acknowledging the contribution and sacrifices of their coaches and families. The athletes have achieved success across different sporting disciplines. Arundhati Choudhary won a gold medal in boxing at the Commonwealth Games, while Yashveer Singh secured bronze in javelin throw. Rahul Sharma won gold at the Shooting Para World Cup, Mona Agarwal won bronze at the same event, and Sandhya Vishnoi claimed silver at the Under-17 World Wrestling Championship. Rs 52 Crore Assistance Sanctioned For 3,540 Athletes Sharma said the Rajasthan government has sanctioned incentives and financial assistance worth Rs 52 crore for 3,540 athletes. In addition, 186 sportspersons have been appointed to government services. He also pointed to Rajasthan’s performance at the Khelo India University Games 2025, which the state hosted across seven cities. The event saw participation from around 7,000 athletes representing 222 universities. Rajasthan’s athletes won 60 medals, helping the state secure third position nationally.

New Sports Infrastructure And Training Facilities The Chief Minister said Rajasthan is working to expand sports infrastructure while supporting athletes with equipment, healthcare and financial assistance. The state has also introduced a Sports Life Insurance Scheme and spent Rs 18 crore on sports equipment. As part of the expansion, 50 Khelo India Centres are being established across the state. A Centre of Excellence focusing on athletics, archery and boxing is also being set up at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Sharma further said Rajasthan’s athletes had enhanced the state’s reputation through their performances at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics. Focus On Grassroots And Olympic Preparation The state government is also focusing on developing sporting talent at the grassroots level. Under the One District-One Sport initiative, a specific sport is being promoted in each district.