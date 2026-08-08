‘Rs 1 Lakh Crore Funding Being Arranged For Research’: PM Modi To IIT Delhi Graduates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed IIT Delhi’s 57th Convocation today and said up to Rs 1 lakh crore in funding is being arranged for the research sector. He urged graduates to consider the country’s needs in their decisions, saying their work over the next 30 to 35 years will contribute to India’s journey towards “Viksit Bharat”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, August 8, addressed the graduating students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s 57th Convocation Ceremony. During his address, PM Modi highlighted the government’s focus on research and innovation and said that funding of up to Rs 1 lakh crore is being arranged for the research sector.
Addressing the graduates, PM Modi said their decisions and contributions over the next 30 to 35 years would play an important role in India’s journey towards becoming a “Viksit Bharat”.
He also spoke about the aspirations and plans that students may have as they begin the next phase of their lives.
“Somewhere in the back of your minds, something else might be going on. I am not Baba Bageshwar, but surely, thoughts are running through every student’s mind. Each of you likely holds a vision of the future,” PM Modi said.
Rs 1 Lakh Crore Funding For Research Sector
PM Modi highlighted several initiatives aimed at strengthening research and innovation in the country. He said the Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship is providing talented young people with opportunities to pursue research.
He also referred to the Research, Development and Innovation Scheme and the National Research Foundation, which are aimed at supporting new ideas and giving fresh impetus to science and research.
“Another major possibility lies before you all, and that new opportunity is in the field of research,” PM Modi said, adding that funding of up to ₹1 lakh crore is being arranged for the research sector.
The Prime Minister also highlighted the ‘One Nation One Subscription’ initiative, saying that it has enabled access to prestigious global research journals even in smaller towns across the country.
Students’ Decisions Will Shape ‘Viksit Bharat’: PM Modi
PM Modi urged the graduating students to consider the country’s needs while making decisions about their careers and future.
He said every generation faces its own challenges and has a national responsibility towards addressing them. According to PM Modi, the work undertaken by the students over the next three to four decades will influence India’s journey towards “Viksit Bharat”.
“Whatever you do over the next 30 to 35 years of your lives will influence our journey towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’,” PM Modi said.
He encouraged the graduates to ask themselves how their decisions could benefit the country and which national needs their work could help address.
Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Addresses IIT Delhi Convocation
Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi also addressed the 57th Convocation Ceremony of IIT Delhi and congratulated the graduating students, their parents, faculty members and the institute.
Joshi highlighted the growth of India’s higher education sector and said that more than 4.5 crore students are currently enrolled in higher education.
He said that since 2014, the number of universities has increased by nearly 70%. According to Joshi, more than 650 new universities, 14,000 new colleges, over 4,000 new ITIs, nine new IIMs, seven new IITs and 13 new AIIMS have been established during this period.
PM Modi Presents IIT Delhi’s Highest Honours
During the convocation ceremony, PM Modi presented IIT Delhi’s prestigious awards to meritorious graduating students. The honours included the President’s Gold Medal, Director’s Gold Medal, Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal and Perfect Ten Gold Medals.
The 57th Convocation marked an important milestone for the graduating students as they begin their professional and academic journeys beyond IIT Delhi.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.