‘Rs 1 Lakh Crore Funding Being Arranged For Research’: PM Modi To IIT Delhi Graduates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed IIT Delhi’s 57th Convocation today and said up to Rs 1 lakh crore in funding is being arranged for the research sector. He urged graduates to consider the country’s needs in their decisions, saying their work over the next 30 to 35 years will contribute to India’s journey towards “Viksit Bharat”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, August 8, addressed the graduating students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s 57th Convocation Ceremony. During his address, PM Modi highlighted the government’s focus on research and innovation and said that funding of up to Rs 1 lakh crore is being arranged for the research sector. Addressing the graduates, PM Modi said their decisions and contributions over the next 30 to 35 years would play an important role in India’s journey towards becoming a “Viksit Bharat”. He also spoke about the aspirations and plans that students may have as they begin the next phase of their lives. “Somewhere in the back of your minds, something else might be going on. I am not Baba Bageshwar, but surely, thoughts are running through every student’s mind. Each of you likely holds a vision of the future,” PM Modi said.

Rs 1 Lakh Crore Funding For Research Sector PM Modi highlighted several initiatives aimed at strengthening research and innovation in the country. He said the Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship is providing talented young people with opportunities to pursue research. He also referred to the Research, Development and Innovation Scheme and the National Research Foundation, which are aimed at supporting new ideas and giving fresh impetus to science and research. “Another major possibility lies before you all, and that new opportunity is in the field of research,” PM Modi said, adding that funding of up to ₹1 lakh crore is being arranged for the research sector. The Prime Minister also highlighted the ‘One Nation One Subscription’ initiative, saying that it has enabled access to prestigious global research journals even in smaller towns across the country.

Students’ Decisions Will Shape ‘Viksit Bharat’: PM Modi PM Modi urged the graduating students to consider the country’s needs while making decisions about their careers and future. He said every generation faces its own challenges and has a national responsibility towards addressing them. According to PM Modi, the work undertaken by the students over the next three to four decades will influence India’s journey towards “Viksit Bharat”. “Whatever you do over the next 30 to 35 years of your lives will influence our journey towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’,” PM Modi said. He encouraged the graduates to ask themselves how their decisions could benefit the country and which national needs their work could help address. Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Addresses IIT Delhi Convocation Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi also addressed the 57th Convocation Ceremony of IIT Delhi and congratulated the graduating students, their parents, faculty members and the institute.