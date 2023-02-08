TS EAMCET 2023 Exam Dates Announced: Check Exam Dates Here

TS EAMCET 2023: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the official exam schedule for TS EAMCET 2023 examination in online mode. As per the recent updates, the Telangana Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023.

Once the TS EAMCET 2023 admission application portal is activated, candidates who are appearing for the TS EAMCET 2023 will be able to register through the official websites- eamcet.tsche.ac.in and tsche.ac.in.

Who can Register for TS EAMCET 2023?

As per the recent updates, candidates who are wishing to apply for the TS EAMCET 2023 examination can go through the eligibility criteria mentioned below.

Candidates must have passed their Class 12th examination with these subjects as their optional option i.e. Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, along with one vocational course in the field of Engineering and Technology in their Class 12 or its equivalent.

Students who appeared for the diploma in engineering held by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana will be considered eligible.

Candidates appearing for TS EAMCET 2023 should be Indian Nationality or Persons of India (PIO)/ OCI Card holders.

TS EAMCET Exam Schedule 2023

According to the official notification, the TSHE has released the exam schedule for TS CETs 2023 in online mode. Candidates appearing for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test can go through the exam schedule given in the table below.

Exams Dates TS EAMCET 2023 Engineering Programme Agricultural & Pharmacy (A&P)

May 7, 2023, to May 11, 2023 May 12, 2023, to May 14, 2023 TS Ed.CET 2023 May 18, 2023 TS ECET 2023 May 20, 2023 TS LAWCET 2023 May 25, 2023 TS PGLCET 2023 May 25, 2023 TS ICET 2023 May 26, 2023, and May 27, 2023 TS PGECET 2023 May 29, 2023, to June 1, 2023

TS EAMCET 2023 Registration

As per past trends, the registration process for the TS EAMCET 2023 examination is likely to start in March 2023. However, it is advisable for students appearing for the TS EAMCET 2023 exam to secure admission into various engineering and agricultural programmes to go through all the information bulletin available on the website.

