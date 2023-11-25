TS LAWCET 2023 Web Option Entry Window Opens Today, Apply Until November 27

TS LAWCET Choice Filling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education will begin the TS LAWCET 2023 counselling choice filling process today, November 25, 2023. Candidates who have completed the registration process for the LAWCET counselling can visit the official website to enter their choice of course and college.

As per the given schedule, the link for students to enter the choice of course and college for allotment will be available from 11 am onwards. When entering the choices for the allotment round students are advised to enter the choices in their order of reference for allotment. Based on the choices entered the allotment result will be announced on November 30, 2023.

The last date for students to enter the choices for allotment is November 27, 2023. The TS LAWCET choice filling link will be available on the official counselling website - lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in. A direct link for students to enter the choice of course and college for allotment will also be available here.

TS LAWCET 2023 Counselling Choice Filling - Click Here

How to Enter Choices for TS LAWCET Counselling

TS LAWCET 2023 counselling choice filling window is available on the official counselling website. Students who have completed the registration process can enter the choices by following the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the TS LAWCET 2023 website

Step 2: Click on the login link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and click on the choice filling link

Step 4: Enter the choice of course and college for allotment

Step 5: Save the changes and click on submit

