Mahatma Gandhi Family Tree: Generation-wise Details And All About The Living Members

Mahatma Gandhi Family Tree: Mahatma Gandhi, the renowned leader of the Indian independence movement, came from a modest but loving family. Kasturba Gandhi, his wife, was crucial in both his life and his freedom struggle. Harilal, Manilal, Ramdas, and Devdas were their offspring. Gandhi led a modest and moral life despite his widespread influence. His passion for nonviolence and social change was shared by his family. During the turbulent time of India's history, each Gandhi family member went through their struggles, still, they remained by the Mahatma's side and made sacrifices for the greater good of a free and unified India.

Mahatma Gandhi Family Tree

The complete generation-wise details of the Mahatma Gandhi family are given below. It includes his ancestors and heirs.

First Generation

Uttamchand Gandhi: Grandmother of Mohan Das Karamchand Gandhi

Laxmiba Gandhi: Grandmother of Mohan Das Karamchand Gandhi

Second Generation

Karamchand Uttamchand Gandhi (1822–1885): Father of Mohan Das Karam Chand Gandhi

Putlibai Gandhi (1844-1891): Fourth Wife of Karamchand Uttamchand Gandhi and Mother of Mohan Das Karam Chand Gandhi

Third Generation

Mohan Das Karamchand Gandhi (2 October 1869 - 30 January 1948): Son of Karamchand Uttamchand Gandhi and Putlibai Gandhi and youngest brother of Laxmidas (male), Raliatbehn (female), and Karsandas (male) Gandhi.

Kasturba Gandhi (11 April 1869 – 22 February 1944): She was just 14 years old when got married to MK Gandhi ( 13 years).

Fourth Generation

Harilal Gandhi (1888–1948): First Son of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi

Manilal Gandhi (1892–1956): Second Son of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi

Ramdas Gandhi (1897–1969): T hird Son of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi

Devdas Gandhi (1900–1957): Fourth Son of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi

Fifth Generation

Kanu Gandhi (1917-1986): He was a grandnephew of Mahatma Gandhi who lived with him in several of his ashrams and was a member of his staff.

Kanu Gandhi (1928-2016): He was an Indian scientist and son of Ramdas Gandhi, thus a grandson of Mahatma Gandhi.

Arun Manilal Gandhi (1934–2023): Father of Tushar Gandhi

Rajmohan Gandhi (1935–): His paternal grandfather was Mahatma Gandhi, and his maternal grandfather was Chakravarthi Rajagopalachari.

Ramchandra Gandhi (1937–2007): He was the son of Mahatma Gandhi's youngest son, Devadas Gandhi.

Ela Gandhi (1940-): He was the daughter of Manilal Gandhi and Sushila Mashruwala.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi (1945–): Son of Devdas and Lakshmi Gandhi.

Kantilal Gandhi: Married Saraswati Gandhi, father of Shanti Gandhi.

Sita (née Gandhi) Dhupelia: She is the wife of Shashikant Dhupelia and mother of Kirti Menon.

Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee: Grand Daughter of Mahatma Gandhi

Sixth Generation

Shanti Gandhi (1940–): He is the son of Kantilal and Saraswati Gandhi and the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi.

Kirti Menon: She is the granddaughter of Manilal Gandhi and the great-granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi.

Tushar Arun Gandhi: He son of Arun Manilal Gandhi and Sunanda Gandhi, the grandchildren of Mahatma Gandhi.

Leela Gandhi: She is the daughter of Ramchandra Gandhi.

Seventh Generation (Living)

Vivan Gandhi: Son of Tushar and Sonal Gandhi

Kasturi Gandhi: Named after Kasturba Gandhi, daughter of Tushar and Sonal Gandhi

Ann Gandhi: Daughter of Shanti (male) and Susan Gandhi

Anita Gandhi: Daughter of Shanti (male) and Susan Gandhi

Anjali Gandhi: Child of Shanti (male) and Susan Gandhi

Sunita Menon: Daughter of Kirti and Sunil Menon

The fact that Mahatma Gandhi's family is associated with the Father of the Nation has earned them respect and recognition throughout the world. Even while they may not have gained the same level of fame as Mahatma Gandhi himself, their dedication to his nonviolent approach and commitment to social justice have given them a special place in Indian history.

