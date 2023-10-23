UP NEET Counselling 2023: BDS Round 2 Stray Vacancy Merit List on October 25, Registration Ends Today

UP NEET Counselling 2023: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh will be releasing the merit list of UP NEET BDS round 2 stray vacancy on October 25, 2023. Candidates can check their merit list pdf online at upneet.gov.in. They have to use their email ID and password to download the UP NEET BDS merit list.

Those who have accepted as part of the UP NEET UG BDS first, second, mop-up, or stray vacancy rounds will not be able to participate in this stray vacancy round. Also, the officials will close the UP NEET registration window today. To participate in this round, candidates have to register themselves by paying Rs. 1000.

UP NEET BDS Counselling 2023 Dates

As per the schedule, candidates can submit their UP NEET UG BDS round 2 stray registration form till today. They can deposit their registration and security money till October 25, 2023. Check table below:

Events Dates Last date to register forUP NEET UG BDS round 2 stray vacancy October 23, 2023 Date to deposit registration and security money October 25, 2023 UP NEET UG BDS merit list October 25, 2023 Online choice filling October 26 to 27, 2023 Announcement of UP NEET seat allocation result October 28, 2023 Downloading of seat allotment letters and admission October 30 to 31, 2023

How to apply for UP NEET UG BDS Round 2 Stray Vacancy Counselling?

Candidates have to pay Rs 1,000 to register for UP NEET round 2 BDS stray vacancy. They will have to pay money of Rs 30,000 for Government and dental Colleges and Rs 1,00,000 for private dental colleges is mandatory to be deposited online. They can go through the steps to know how to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UP NEET UG BDS Counseling stray vacancy round link

Step 3: A registration page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Fill in all the required information, pay the application fees and submit it

Step 5: Download the confirmation page for future references

How to check the UP NEET PG 2023 Merit List For Stray Vacancy Round?

Candidates can check the UP NEET BDS merit list: upneet.gov.in. They can check below the steps to know how to download the Uttar Pradesh NEET counselling merit list:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find stray vacancy round merit list link for NEET BDS

Step 3: Click on the merit list pdf

Step 4: UP NEET BDS merit list will appear on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout of the page and save it for future references

Also Read: NEET SS 2023 Counselling Dates Soon, Check Admission Cut off Here