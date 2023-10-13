UP NEET PG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Merit List Tomorrow at upneet.gov.in, Know Step To Download

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training will release the Uttar Pradesh merit list today: October 14, 2023. Candidates can check their UP NEET PG counselling 2023 merit list online at upneet.gov.in. Those whose names will be mentioned on it are required to fill in choices online between October 14 to 16, 2023.

The UP NEET PG counselling 2023 merit list is released for admission to government, private, dental, and medical, Institutions and Universities for MD/MS/Diploma/DNB/MDS. Based on the choices filled, UP NEET PG seat allotment result will be declared on October 17. Candidates can download the allotment letters and begin the admission process from October 18 to 20.

Uttar Pradesh NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round 2023 Dates

As per the schedule released, candidates have to download their allotment letters and complete admissions between October 18 to 20. They can check below the table to know the merit list, seat allotment and other important dates:

Events Dates Last date to deposit the registration fee October 14, 2023 UP NEET PG merit list October 14, 2023 Choice filling and locking October 14 to 16, 2023 UP NEET PG seat allotment result stray vacancy round October 17, 2023 Downloading allotment letter and admission dates October 18 to 20, 2023

How to check the UP NEET PG 2023 merit list for stray vacancy round?

Candidates can check the UP NEET PG merit list: upneet.gov.in. They can check below the steps to know how to download the Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling merit list:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find stray vacancy round merit list link for NEET PG

Step 3: Click on the merit list pdf

Step 4: UP NEET PG merit list will appear on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout of the page and save it for future references

UP NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round 2023

To participate in the UP NEET PG stray vacancy round, all qualified candidates are advised to apply online and pay a registration fee of Rs 2000. Only those who have not been assigned a seat in the first, second, or mop-up rounds of the counselling process will be eligible to apply for the stray vacancy round. Additionally, those students who were given seats in the MCC All India quota counselling would not be able to take part in the UP NEET PG stray vacancy round. Candidates applying for government seats must pay a security deposit of Rs 30,000.

