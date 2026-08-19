UP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 State Merit List Releasing Today at upneet.gov.in; Check Cutoffs And Other Important Details
UP NEET UG 2026: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, releases the UP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 State Merit List on upneet.gov.in. Ranking registered 85% State Quota candidates by NEET scores, the list enables participants who deposited required security fees to proceed with seat matrix review and choice filling.
UP NEET UG 2026: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, will release the official UP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 State Merit List on the designated website, upneet.gov.in. The complete merit list includes all those applicants who are registered and verified for 85% State Quota MBBS and BDS seats in various medical and dental colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The inclusion in the state merit list is compulsory for applicants to appear in the upcoming choice filling process. Important applicant information such as State Merit Rank, NEET AIR (All India Rank), Roll Number, Marks Obtained, and Reservation Category will be revealed through the released PDF file. Applicants included in the list who have made the payment of the required security deposit amount will be able to login to the portal, check the seat matrix, and fill in their priority list of preferred colleges/courses for Round 1 seat allocation.
Also Check: NEET UG Counselling 2026 Live: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Check Status at mcc.nic.in
How to Download the UP NEET UG State Merit List PDF
To download the UP NEET UG state merit list 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Go to the browser and access the official UP NEET counselling website by entering the website URL upneet.gov.in.
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Scroll down the website homepage and locate the link named 'State Merit List NEET UG 2026 Round 1'.
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Click on the link to view or download the official state merit list PDF document in your browser window.
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Use the quick search function Ctrl+F from the keyboard keys or mobile device search options to enter your NEET roll number or name.
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Look at your entry to know your State Rank, All India Rank, NEET score, and category details.
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Save the PDF document of the merit list in your system for counselling processes in the future.
Expected Round 1 Category-Wise Cutoff Scores
Below mentioned are the Round 1 expected cutoffs:
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UP Category Code
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Category Description
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Expected NEET Score Range (Round 1)
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UR OP
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Unreserved / Open
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580 – 686
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BC OP
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Other Backward Class (OBC-NCL)
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580 – 631
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EW OP
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Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
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580 – 600
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SC OP
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Scheduled Caste
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382 – 410
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ST OP
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Scheduled Tribe
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227 – 385
UP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Counselling Timeline
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Milestone / Activity
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Dates & Details
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Registration & Fee Payment Window
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Closed on August 14, 2026
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State Merit List Release Date
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August 19, 2026
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Official Website
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Security Money Verification Fee
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₹30,000 (Govt) | ₹2,00,000 (Pvt MBBS) | ₹1,00,000 (Pvt BDS)
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Choice Filling & Locking Window
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Opens immediately post-merit list release
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Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
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Expected 4th Week of August 2026
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.