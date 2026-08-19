UP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 State Merit List Releasing Today at upneet.gov.in; Check Cutoffs And Other Important Details

UP NEET UG 2026: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, will release the official UP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 State Merit List on the designated website, upneet.gov.in. The complete merit list includes all those applicants who are registered and verified for 85% State Quota MBBS and BDS seats in various medical and dental colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The inclusion in the state merit list is compulsory for applicants to appear in the upcoming choice filling process. Important applicant information such as State Merit Rank, NEET AIR (All India Rank), Roll Number, Marks Obtained, and Reservation Category will be revealed through the released PDF file. Applicants included in the list who have made the payment of the required security deposit amount will be able to login to the portal, check the seat matrix, and fill in their priority list of preferred colleges/courses for Round 1 seat allocation.