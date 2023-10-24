XAT 2024 Registrations Close Tomorrow, Admit Card on December 20

XAT 2024: Xavier School of Management will close the XAT 2024 registration window tomorrow, October 25, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the XAT 2024 exams can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

The XAT 2024 exams will be conducted on January 7, 2024. It is mandatory for students to complete the XAT registration and application process in order to appear for the exams. Students yet to submit the applications can visit the official website until tomorrow to complete the application.

The XAT 2024 registration and application link is available on the official website - xatonline.in. When registering for the entrance exam candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the details in the given link before filling out the applications. Students can also click on the direct link given here to submit the XAT 2024 applications.

XAT 2024 Registration - Click Here

XAT 2024 Registration Process

The link for students to complete the XAT 2024 registration is available on the official website. In order to complete the applications it is mandatory for students to fill out the necessary details in the link provided.

Step 1: Visit the XT 2024 official website

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the candidate name, email id, mobile number and password in the registration pop up link

Step 4: Fill out the online application form and submit the application fee

XAT 2024 Exam Pattern

The XAT 2024 entrance exam will be conducted in the online mode. The XAT 2024 admit card will be available for download from December 20, 2023 onwards. Candidates applying can check the exam pattern below

Part I

Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning (VA & LR)

Decision Making (DM)

Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation (QA & DI)

Part II

General Knowledge (GK)

Analytical Essay Writing (AEW)

