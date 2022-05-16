NIOS Board Result 2022 Date: How to Check NIOS Board Class 10th 12th Result Link Here

NIOS Board Result 2022 Date & Time: The National Institute of Open Schooling will be releasing the NIOS Board Class 10th 12th Result in June-July 2022 on its official website. The NIOS 10th and 12th exams 2022 are being conducted from April 4th to 30th April, 2022. Students who have appeared for the NIOS Board Class 10 and 12 Exams 2022 will be able to check the NIOS Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 through the link which will be available on the official website.

Candidates can check the NIOS Board Result 2022 through the link which will be available on the official website of NIOS board. Students are required to visit the official website and enter the NIOS 10th/12th Registration number in the result link provided. The NIOS class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be available on the official website - nios.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the NIOS 10th and 12th results 2022.

For further details on the NIOS 10th and 12th Results 2022, students can visit the official website or bookmark this page.

NIOS Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 Highlights

Board name National Institute of Open School Exam name Secondary/ Class X April exams Result date June 2022 Official website nios.ac.in Required credentials Enrollment number Number of students Around 1.7 lakh Mode of result online

NIOS Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 Date and Time

NIOS board 10th and 12th exams are being conducted from April 4th to 30th April , 2022. Students appearing for the NIOS Board class 10 and 12 exams 2022 will be able to check their results on the official website of NIOS board. According to the tentative schedule available, the NIOS 10th and 12th results 2022 will be announced by June 2022. Candidates can follow the schedule available below to check the NIOS 10th and 12th Result.

Events Dates Theory exam April 4 to 30 2022 NIOS result 10th Class date June 2022

How to Check NIOS Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 in Online Mode?

NIOS Board Class 10 and 12 Annual Board exam will be declared on the official website of NIOS board. To check the NIOS board 10th and 12th results 2022, students need to first visit the official website and enter the login details in the result link given. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the NIOS 10th and 12th Results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the official website nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

Step 3: Click on the NIOS 10th/12th result link

Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link

Step 5: The NIOS 10th/ 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

NIOS Board Result 2022 for 10th and 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

In order to make the procedure of checking the NIOS 10th and 12th Results more easier, candidates have been provided here with the step by step procedure and referral windows.

How To Check NIOS Board Result 2022 Via SMS?

Apart from the official link being provided on the website, students will also be able to check the NIOS 10th and 12th Results 2022 via SMS. To get their NIOS Secondary and Senior Secondary Results via SMS students can follow the steps provided below.

Open the SMS application.

Type a message in the given format: NIOS10/12 <Roll Number>

Now, send it to 5676750. NIOS 10th/12th April result 2022 will be sent to the student’s number.

What details will be mentioned in NIOS Result 2022 Class 10 and 12?

NIOS Board 10th and 12th Annual board examination results 2022 will be available on the website of the board. When checking the NIOS board 10th and 12th results 2022, students must make sure that they first go through all the details given on the result page. The details mentioned on the NIOS 10th and 12th results 2022 is also provided below.

Name of Examination Class (10th, 12th)

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Parents’ name

School Name

Category

Date of Birth

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Division

Pass/Fail

What After the Announcement of NIOS Board NIOS Result 2022 Class 10th and 12th?

NIOS board Secondary and Senior Secondary exam results 2022 will be declared by the officials by June 2022. Candidates who qualify the NIOS Board 10th exams will be eligible for the admissions to class 11 while the students who qualify class 12 will be eligible for the admissions to the higher education degrees.

NIOS Board will also be conducting the rechecking and reevaluation and the supplementary exams for the students who wish to get their answer sheets evaluated or those who want to improve their scores in the exams. The applications for the re-checking and re-evaluation and the supplementary exams will be available on the official website shortly after the exam results are declared by the board. The results of the NIOS Board 10th and 12th re-checking and supplementary exams will be announced soon after the re-checking and supplementary exams are conducted.

NIOS Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

NIOS Board Class 10 and 12 Re-checking and Re-evaluation process is conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated for any mistakes or totalling errors. Candidates who wish to get their answer sheets evaluated need to first complete the applications available on the official website. After the applications are submitted, the answer sheets for which applications have been filled will be taken for re-evaluation.

The results of the NIOS class 10 and 12, re-checking and revaluation will be announced shortly after the re-evaluatiion process is completed.

NIOS 10th and 12th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

NIOS 10th and 12th Compartmental exams are conducted for those students who were unable to secure the required marks in the exams. The candidates who wish to improve their NIOS 10th and 12th compartmental exam scores need to first visit the official website and submit the applications.

The schedule for the NIOS 10th and 12th Compartmental exams will be announced along with the application form for the exams. The results of the NIOS 10th and 12th compartmental exams will be released shortly after the exams so that students can apply for further admissions.

About NIOS Board School Examination Board (NIOS)

The NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) was established in 1989 by the Ministry of Human Resources Development. The board works as a panel of education under the Union administration of the country and just like the CBSE and the CISCE, it offers education to numerous remote regions, where a flexible type of education is mandatory.

The motive of the NIOS is to spread education to far-off places of the country. With this aim, the NIOS was formed and operated. The NIOS operates on the principle of open tuition concept, which provides students with the opportunity to pursue education without having to attend a full-time school. In rural areas, illiteracy has taken an evil turn. NIOS has many vocational courses.