NIOS Board 12th Result 2022 Date: How to Check NIOS Board Class 12th Result Link Here

NIOS Board Class 12th Result 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling is expected to announce the NIOS Board Class 12 Result 2022 for the various streams on the official website @nios.ac.in. Students who have taken the NIOS Board 12th Exams 2022 for the various streams are required to visit the official website of the board to check the Class 12 result.

NIOS Class 12 Result will be available for the students on the official website. In order to check the NIOS 12th Result 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the NIOS 12th registration number in the link provided.

Candidates eagerly awaiting the declaration of the NIOS Board 12th result 2022 are advised to keep visiting the official website or bookmark this page to get updates on the declaration of the NIOS 12th Results 2022.

NIOS Board Class 12th Result 2022 Highlights

Board name National Institute of Open School Exam name Senior Secondary exams Result date June 2022 Official website nios.ac.in Required credentials Enrollment number Number of students Around 1.7 lakh Mode of result online

NIOS Board Class 12 Result 2022 Date and Time

NIOS 12th Results 2022 will be available on the official website by June 2022. The exams for the NIOS Class 12 students were conducted in April 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the NIOS 12th exams 2022 can check the complete schedule of the declaration of the results here.

Events Dates Theory exam April 4 to 30 2022 NIOS result 12th Class date June 2022

NIOS Board Result 2022 for 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

NIOS 12th Results 2022 for the different streams will be provided on the official website. Students can also check the NIOS Board class 12 results 2022 by following the steps and the referral window provided below.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of NIOS

Step 2nd: Click on the Examination Result Link

Step 3rd: Click on Secondary/ Senior Secondary Result link

Step 4th: Click on the Public Examination Result link

Step 5: Enter the Login Details

Step 6: The results will be displayed.

How To Check NIOS Class 12 Result 2022 Via SMS?

Along with the NIOS 12th Result link 2022 provided on the official website, students will also be able to check the NIOS 12th results 2022 for the various streams via SMS. To get the results of class 12 NIOS board via SMS, students can follow the steps provided below.

Open the SMS application.

Type a message in the given format: NIOS12 <Roll Number>

Now, send it to 5676750. NIOS 12th April result 2022 will be sent to the student’s number.

What details will be mentioned in NIOS Result 2022 Class 12?

NIOS 12th Results 2022 will include the details of the students along with the subjects and marks secured. Students when checking the NIOS 12th Results 2022 must make sure that they check through all the details mentioned on the result sheet of the exam. Candidates can check below the details of the NIOS 12th Results 2022.

Name of Examination Class (12th)

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Parents’ name

School Name

Category

Date of Birth

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Division

Pass/Fail

What After the Announcement of NIOS Board NIOS Result 2022 Class 12th?

NIOS Board 12th Results 2022 will be announced on the official website. After the NIOS Board 12th Results 2022 are declared, students who have qualified the class 12 exams will be able to apply for the higher education admissions.

The board will also be conducting the answer sheet scrutiny and the compartmental exams for the students. The applications for the NIOS board 12th results 2022 answer sheet scrutiny and compartmental exams will be released shortly after the results are announced by the officials.

NIOS Board Class 12th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

NIOS Board 12th re-checking and scrutiny is conducted for those students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for any mistakes. Candidates who have appeared for the NIOS board 12th exams and want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for any totalling mistakes are first required to visit the official website and complete the Re-evaluation application provided on the website. The results of the NIOS 12th Scrutiny will be announced shortly after the revaluation is conducted.

NIOS 12th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

NIOS Class 12 compartmental exams are conducted for those students who were unable to secure the required marks in the exams. The board conducts the NIOS 12th compartmental exams within a few months from the declaration of the class 12 board exam results.

The applications for the NIOS Board 12th compartmental exams will be available on the official website of the board. Candidates are required to fill the applications and submit them. The results of NIOS board 12th compartmental exams will be released shortly after the exams are conducted.

About NIOS Board School Examination Board (NIOS)

The NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) was established in 1989 by the Ministry of Human Resources Development. The board works as a panel of education under the Union administration of the country and just like the CBSE and the CISCE, it offers education to numerous remote regions, where a flexible type of education is mandatory.

The motive of the NIOS is to spread education to far-off places of the country. With this aim, the NIOS was formed and operated. The NIOS operates on the principle of open tuition concept, which provides students with the opportunity to pursue education without having to attend a full-time school. In rural areas, illiteracy has taken an evil turn. NIOS has many vocational courses.