NIOS Board 10th Result 2022 Date: How to Check NIOS Board Class 10th Result Link Here

NIOS Board Class 10 Result 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling will soon be announcing the NIOS Board 10th Result 2022 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the NIOS board class 10 examinations 2022 can visit the official website of NIOS Board to check the result of the exam.

Candidates must note that the NIOS Board Class 10 Result 2022 will be available in the online mode only. To check the NIOS 10th result 2022 students will be required to visit the official website and enter the NIOS 10th registration number in the result link provided.

NIOS class 10 Results 2022 will be released on the official website @nios.ac.in. Candidates can also check the NIOS 10th Results 2022 through the direct link which will be provided here. Students awaiting the NIOS 10th result 2022 are advised to bookmark this page for further details on NIOS 10th results 2022.

NIOS Board Class 10 Result Highlights

Board name National Institute of Open School Exam name Secondary exams Result date June 2022 Official website nios.ac.in Required credentials Enrollment number Number of students Around 1.7 lakh Mode of result online

NIOS Board Class 10 Result 2022 Date and Time

NIOS Board 10th exams are scheduled to be conducted in April 2022. The results of the NIOS Board 10th examinations are expected to be declared by June 2022. Candidates awaiting the NIOS 10th results 2022 can check below the schedule for the exams.

Events Dates Theory exam April 4 to 30 2022 NIOS result 10th Class date June 2022

How to Check NIOS Board 10th Result 2022 in Online Mode?

NIOS Board 10th results 2022 will be declared on the official website. In order for students to check the NIOS Board 10th Results 2022, students are required to enter their registration number in the link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the NIOS 10th results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the official website ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

Step 3: Click on the NIOS 10th result link

Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link

Step 5: The NIOS 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

NIOS Board Result 2022 for 10th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

In order to make the process of checking the NIOS board 10th results 2022 a little easier, the students can follow the steps provided below along with the reference window.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of NIOS

Step 2nd: Click on the Examination Result Link

Step 3rd: Click on Secondary/ Senior Secondary Result link

Step 4th: Click on the Public Examination Result link

Step 5: Enter the Login Details

Step 6: The results will be displayed.

How To Check NIOS Board Class 10 Result 2022 Via SMS?

Along with the NIOS 10th Results 2022 available on the official website of the board, the students will also be able to check their class 10 results 2022 via SMS. To check the NIOS 10th Board Results 2022 via SMS students can follow the steps provided below.

Open the SMS application.

Type a message in the given format: NIOS10 <Roll Number>

Now, send it to 5676750. NIOS 10th April result 2022 will be sent to the student’s number.

What details will be mentioned in NIOS Class 10 Result?

When checking the NIOS Board 10th Results 2022, students are required to make sure that they cross check all the information provided on the result page. Students can cross check the details present on the NIOS 10th result page below.

Name of Examination Class (10th)

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Parents’ name

School Name

Category

Date of Birth

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Division

Pass/Fail

What After the Announcement of NIOS Board Result 2022 Class 10th?

NIOS Board class 10 results 2022 will be declared by June 2022. Candidates who qualify the exams with the required marks will be eligible for the admissions to class 11. Students must note that the admissions will be conducted based on the marks secured by the students and the cutoff marks released for the admissions.

The board will also be conducting the re-checking and re-evaluation and the compartmental exams for the students who want to get their answer sheets checked or wish to improve their scores in the exams.

The applications for the NIOS board 10th re-checking and re-evaluation and the compartmental exams will be released on the official website of the board shortly after the results are declared. Candidates who wish to appear for the same are required to complete the applications through the link provided online.

NIOS Board Class 10th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

NIOS Board class 10 Re-Checking and Re-evaluation process is conducted for those students who wish to get their answer sheets re-checked for any mistakes. The applications for the answer sheet scrutiny will be available on the official website of NIOS Board shortly after the exam results are declared.

Candidates are required to apply for the NIOS 10th scrutiny of answer sheets by submitting the applications available on the official website. The results of the NIOS Board answer sheet scrutiny will be announced shortly after.

NIOS 10th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

NIOS 10th Results 2022 will be released by June 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exams but wish to improve their scores are required to first submit the applications for the compartmental exams after which the board will conduct the exams.

The results of the NIOS 10th compartmental exams will be published on the official website shortly after the exams are conducted. Candidates can watch this space for more information on the NIOS 10th compartmental exams.

About NIOS Board School Examination Board (NIOS)

The NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) was established in 1989 by the Ministry of Human Resources Development. The board works as a panel of education under the Union administration of the country and just like the CBSE and the CISCE, it offers education to numerous remote regions, where a flexible type of education is mandatory.

The motive of the NIOS is to spread education to far-off places of the country. With this aim, the NIOS was formed and operated. The NIOS operates on the principle of open tuition concept, which provides students with the opportunity to pursue education without having to attend a full-time school. In rural areas, illiteracy has taken an evil turn. NIOS has many vocational courses.