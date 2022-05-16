NIOS Board 10th Result 2022 Date: How to Check NIOS Board Class 10th Result Link Here

|NIOS 10th Result 2022 - Content Highlights
|NIOS Board Class 10 Result Highlights
|NIOS Board Class 10 Result 2022 Date and Time
|How to Check NIOS Board 10th Result 2022 in Online Mode?
|NIOS Board Result 2022 for 10th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure
|How To Check NIOS Board Class 10 Result 2022 Via SMS?
NIOS Board Class 10 Result 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling will soon be announcing the NIOS Board 10th Result 2022 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the NIOS board class 10 examinations 2022 can visit the official website of NIOS Board to check the result of the exam.
Candidates must note that the NIOS Board Class 10 Result 2022 will be available in the online mode only. To check the NIOS 10th result 2022 students will be required to visit the official website and enter the NIOS 10th registration number in the result link provided.
NIOS class 10 Results 2022 will be released on the official website @nios.ac.in. Candidates can also check the NIOS 10th Results 2022 through the direct link which will be provided here. Students awaiting the NIOS 10th result 2022 are advised to bookmark this page for further details on NIOS 10th results 2022.
|
Board name
|
National Institute of Open School
|
Exam name
|
Secondary exams
|
Result date
|
June 2022
|
Official website
|
nios.ac.in
|
Required credentials
|
Enrollment number
|
Number of students
|
Around 1.7 lakh
|
Mode of result
|
online
NIOS Board 10th exams are scheduled to be conducted in April 2022. The results of the NIOS Board 10th examinations are expected to be declared by June 2022. Candidates awaiting the NIOS 10th results 2022 can check below the schedule for the exams.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Theory exam
|
April 4 to 30 2022
|
NIOS result 10th Class date
|
June 2022
NIOS Board 10th results 2022 will be declared on the official website. In order for students to check the NIOS Board 10th Results 2022, students are required to enter their registration number in the link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the NIOS 10th results 2022.
Step 1: Visit the official website ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link
Step 3: Click on the NIOS 10th result link
Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link
Step 5: The NIOS 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference
In order to make the process of checking the NIOS board 10th results 2022 a little easier, the students can follow the steps provided below along with the reference window.
Step 1st: Visit the official website of NIOS
Step 2nd: Click on the Examination Result Link
Step 3rd: Click on Secondary/ Senior Secondary Result link
Step 4th: Click on the Public Examination Result link
Step 5: Enter the Login Details
Step 6: The results will be displayed.
Along with the NIOS 10th Results 2022 available on the official website of the board, the students will also be able to check their class 10 results 2022 via SMS. To check the NIOS 10th Board Results 2022 via SMS students can follow the steps provided below.
When checking the NIOS Board 10th Results 2022, students are required to make sure that they cross check all the information provided on the result page. Students can cross check the details present on the NIOS 10th result page below.
NIOS Board class 10 results 2022 will be declared by June 2022. Candidates who qualify the exams with the required marks will be eligible for the admissions to class 11. Students must note that the admissions will be conducted based on the marks secured by the students and the cutoff marks released for the admissions.
The board will also be conducting the re-checking and re-evaluation and the compartmental exams for the students who want to get their answer sheets checked or wish to improve their scores in the exams.
The applications for the NIOS board 10th re-checking and re-evaluation and the compartmental exams will be released on the official website of the board shortly after the results are declared. Candidates who wish to appear for the same are required to complete the applications through the link provided online.
NIOS Board class 10 Re-Checking and Re-evaluation process is conducted for those students who wish to get their answer sheets re-checked for any mistakes. The applications for the answer sheet scrutiny will be available on the official website of NIOS Board shortly after the exam results are declared.
Candidates are required to apply for the NIOS 10th scrutiny of answer sheets by submitting the applications available on the official website. The results of the NIOS Board answer sheet scrutiny will be announced shortly after.
NIOS 10th Results 2022 will be released by June 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exams but wish to improve their scores are required to first submit the applications for the compartmental exams after which the board will conduct the exams.
The results of the NIOS 10th compartmental exams will be published on the official website shortly after the exams are conducted. Candidates can watch this space for more information on the NIOS 10th compartmental exams.
The NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) was established in 1989 by the Ministry of Human Resources Development. The board works as a panel of education under the Union administration of the country and just like the CBSE and the CISCE, it offers education to numerous remote regions, where a flexible type of education is mandatory.
The motive of the NIOS is to spread education to far-off places of the country. With this aim, the NIOS was formed and operated. The NIOS operates on the principle of open tuition concept, which provides students with the opportunity to pursue education without having to attend a full-time school. In rural areas, illiteracy has taken an evil turn. NIOS has many vocational courses.
The NIOS or National Institute of Open Schooling has released the hall tickets for the October 2018 examinations.
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the NIOS 10th Result 2018 today on the official website of the board i.e.nios.ac.in.
The NIOS 10th Result 2017 has been declared today by the National Institute of Open Schooling today. The NIOS Class 10 Result will be available on the official portal i.e., www.nios.ac.in. Students can also opt for the updates on NIOS 10th Result 2017 through nios10.jagranjosh.com.