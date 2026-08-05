AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2026 Out at afcat.cdac.in shortly: Check Exam Hall Ticket PDF Download  Link Here

AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set to release today i.e. on August 05 at 11.00 A.M. the admit card for the Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Once the AFCAT Admit Card 2026 download link will be activated, candidates will be able to download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at- https://afcat.cdac.in. The written exam for AFCAT is scheduled to be held on August 08, 2026 across the country. The IAF will activate the AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2026 download link on its official website. All those candidates applied successfully for the Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at https://afcat.cdac.in.

To log in and download your AFCAT 2026 admit card, candidates will have to visit the official Indian Air Force AFCAT Portal and will have to use your registered email ID and password to the candidates login page. Once downloaded, candidates will have to carry the AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2026 with a valid photo ID to the examination centre. AFCAT Admit Card 2026 Release Date And Time AFCAT Admit Card 2026 Download link will be activated today i.e. on August 05, 2026 at 11.A.M. on its official website. Candidates can download the hall ticket for the Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches at- https://afcat.edcil.co.in/. The written exam is scheduled on August 08, 2026 and thus the hall ticket download link will be activated today i.e. on August 04, on the official website-afcat.cdac.in

AFCAT Admit Card 2026 AFCAT Admit Card 2026 Login Candidates applied successfully for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) can download their afcat admit card after using their login credentials to the official website. To log in and download your AFCAT 2026 admit card, candidates will have to visit the official Indian Air Force AFCAT Portal and will have to use your registered email ID and password to the candidates login page. AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2026 Download Link The IAF will activate the AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2026 download link on August 04, 2026 and candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. However, you can download the Hall Ticket directly through the link given below- AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2026 Direct Link (Active Soon) FCAT 2026 Admit Card: Overview

Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) is a much awaited national-level defence exam conducted for the Group

‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Candidates have golden opportunity to join the Indian Air Force through the recruitment drive for the Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical). You check the overview of the recruitment drive given below- AFCAT 2 2026 Admit Card Overview Exam Conducting Body Indian Air Force Name of exam Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) Post Name Flying Branch/Ground Duty (Technical) Branch/ Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branch Frequency Twice a Year AFCAT 2 2026 Admit Card Release Date August 04, 2026 Exam Date August 08, 2026 Exam Mode Online Selection Process Written Exam/AFSB Interview/Medical Exam Official Website afcat.cdac.in

How to Download AFCAT 2 2026 Admit Card Online? Once released, candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. You can follow the steps given below to download the hall ticket- Visit the official website of Indian Air Force (IAF)-www.afcat.cdac.in.

Go to the link under 'Candidate's Login' on the home page.

Now provide your Email ID and Password in the login window.

Your AFCAT 2 2026 Admit Card will appear in a new window.

Download and take a printout for future reference. AFCAT 2 2026 Follow The Timeline Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam centre, under any circumstance, after the pre-exam verification process has commenced at 0930 Hr. The AFCAT will be conducted on August 08, 26 (Saturday)across the country. Check details of the exam schedule and timeline given below-