BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 32,388 Posts; Apply Online Begins from 01 September

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026:The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for Teacher Recruitment Examination TRE 4.0 2026 on 18 August 2026. This recruitment drive will fill 32,388 vacancies for Primary, Middle, Secondary, and Senior Secondary teachers in government schools across Bihar. Online applications will start on 1 September 2026, and the last date to apply is 30 September 2026. The written exam is scheduled from 22 to 27 September 2026. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply through the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Read below for complete details on the vacancy, eligibility, and application process. विज्ञापन संख्या-14/2026 के तहत शिक्षा विभाग, बिहार के अंतर्गत विद्यालय अध्यापक के कुल 32,388 रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु योग्य भारतीय उम्मीदवारों से ऑनलाइन आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं।



ऑनलाइन आवेदन एवं शुल्क भुगतान की प्रक्रिया 01 सितंबर 2026 से शुरू होगी। शुल्क भुगतान की अंतिम… pic.twitter.com/he42Gf3CQu — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) August 18, 2026

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Bihar Public Service Commission BPSC Exam Name Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0) 2026 Total vacancy 32,388 Notification Date 18 August 2026 Application Start Date 1 September 2026 Application Last Date 30 September 2026 Official Website bpsc.bihar.gov.in BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF BPSC has officially released the Teacher Recruitment Notification for TRE 4.0 2026 on 18 August 2026, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 32,388 posts. Check the official notification provided below to get more information about its eligibility, vacancies, and other details.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 Check Here ALSO CHECK: BPSC TRE 4.0 Syllabus 2026 BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam Date 2026 As per the official notification, the BPSC TRE 4.0 written exam will be conducted from 22 to 27 September 2026. The notification was released on 18 August 2026, and online applications will begin from 1 September 2026. The last date to apply is 29 September 2026. BPSC TRE 4.0 Notification 2026 Vacancy Details The recruitment drive will fill a total of 32,388 teacher posts across four levels: Teaching Level Vacancy Primary Teacher (Class 1-5) 3,847 Middle School Teacher (Class 6-8) 8,563 Secondary Teacher (Class 9-10) 3,877 Senior Secondary Teacher (Class 11-12) 16,101 BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 Salary Canddiates must check the complete post-wise salary details in the table given below: