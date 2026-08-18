BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 32,388 Posts; Apply Online Begins from 01 September
BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: BPSC has officially released the TRE 4.0 recruitment notification for a total of 32,388 posts at the official website of bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply online from 1 September 2026. Check this article to know more about its eligibility criteria and other details.
BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026:The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for Teacher Recruitment Examination TRE 4.0 2026 on 18 August 2026. This recruitment drive will fill 32,388 vacancies for Primary, Middle, Secondary, and Senior Secondary teachers in government schools across Bihar. Online applications will start on 1 September 2026, and the last date to apply is 30 September 2026. The written exam is scheduled from 22 to 27 September 2026. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply through the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Read below for complete details on the vacancy, eligibility, and application process.
विज्ञापन संख्या-14/2026 के तहत शिक्षा विभाग, बिहार के अंतर्गत विद्यालय अध्यापक के कुल 32,388 रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु योग्य भारतीय उम्मीदवारों से ऑनलाइन आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं।— Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) August 18, 2026
ऑनलाइन आवेदन एवं शुल्क भुगतान की प्रक्रिया 01 सितंबर 2026 से शुरू होगी। शुल्क भुगतान की अंतिम… pic.twitter.com/he42Gf3CQu
BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar Public Service Commission BPSC
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Exam Name
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Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0) 2026
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Total vacancy
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32,388
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Notification Date
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18 August 2026
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Application Start Date
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1 September 2026
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Application Last Date
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30 September 2026
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Official Website
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bpsc.bihar.gov.in
BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
BPSC has officially released the Teacher Recruitment Notification for TRE 4.0 2026 on 18 August 2026, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 32,388 posts. Check the official notification provided below to get more information about its eligibility, vacancies, and other details.
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BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026
ALSO CHECK: BPSC TRE 4.0 Syllabus 2026
BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam Date 2026
As per the official notification, the BPSC TRE 4.0 written exam will be conducted from 22 to 27 September 2026. The notification was released on 18 August 2026, and online applications will begin from 1 September 2026. The last date to apply is 29 September 2026.
BPSC TRE 4.0 Notification 2026 Vacancy Details
The recruitment drive will fill a total of 32,388 teacher posts across four levels:
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Teaching Level
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Vacancy
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Primary Teacher (Class 1-5)
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3,847
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Middle School Teacher (Class 6-8)
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8,563
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Secondary Teacher (Class 9-10)
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3,877
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Senior Secondary Teacher (Class 11-12)
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16,101
BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 Salary
Canddiates must check the complete post-wise salary details in the table given below:
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Teaching Level
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Basic Pay
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Primary Teacher (Class 1-5)
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Rs 25,000
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Middle School Teacher (Class 6-8)
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Rs 28,000
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Secondary Teacher (Class 9-10)
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Rs 31,000
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Senior Secondary Teacher (Class 11-12)
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Rs 32,000
How to Apply for BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to apply online for BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026:
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Visit the official website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
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Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) with valid personal details, email ID, and mobile number
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Fill the online application form for the relevant teaching level
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Upload scanned documents (educational certificates, STET certificate, caste/category certificate, photo, and signature)
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Pay the application fee
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Submit the form and keep a printout for future reference
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com