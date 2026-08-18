BPSC TRE 4.0 Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download TGT PGT Syllabus PDF Here

Key Points BPSC TRE 4.0 notification released on August 18 for Bihar teacher positions.

Exam recruits for Primary, Middle, Secondary, and Senior Secondary teachers.

Exam is offline, 150 MCQs for 150 marks in 2.5 hours; no negative marking.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Syllabus: The BPSC conducts the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 to recruit the candidates for the teaching positions including Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) in schools across Bihar. The BPSC TRE 4.0 notification has been released on 18 August and the candidates who are seeking to build a career in the teaching sector in Bihar can start preparing now by downloading the syllabus. The syllabus will provide a thoughtful insight into the requirements of the examination. The candidates must check the syllabus and exam pattern to streamline their preparation. BPSC TRE 4.0 Syllabus 2026 The BPSC Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 is a state-level recruitment exam conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission to fill teaching positions (Primary, Middle, Secondary and Senior Secondary) in government schools across Bihar.

Aspirants must download the BPSC TRE 4.0 syllabus PDF to understand in-depth topics for Language, General Studies, and their respective Concerned Subjects. The exam includes multiple choice questions (MCQs), with each section designed to test teaching knowledge, general awareness, and subject expertise. BPSC TRE 4.0 Syllabus 2026 Highlights The BPSC TRE 4.0 notification is expected soon. The commission has released a short notice regarding the BPSC TRE 4.0 being conducted in the upcoming months. Meanwhile, check the highlights of the exam in the table below: Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Exam Name Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0) Purpose Recruitment of Government School Teachers in Bihar Papers/Sections Language, General Studies, Concerned Subject Exam Mode Offline (OMR Based) Total Questions 150 Total Marks 150 Duration 2 Hours 30 Minutes Marking Scheme +1 mark per correct answer; No negative marking Language Hindi, English (and regional languages in some papers)

BPSC TRE 4.0 Syllabus 2026 PDF Download Candidates can download the official BPSC TRE 4.0 syllabus PDF 2026 from the Commission’s website once released. Typically, the syllabus is available in Hindi and English formats for all post categories: Primary, Secondary & Senior Secondary. BPSC Middle School Teacher Syllabus 2026 The BPSC TRE Middle school teacher examination is conducted to teach classes 6 to 8. Those who are willing to apply for middle school can check the detailed syllabus below. This paper will be divided into three parts: Part I, Part II, and Part III. Part I: Language (Qualifying): Practical knowledge of English and Hindi/Urdu/Bengali.

Part-II: General Studies includes Elementary Mathematics, Mental Ability Test, General Awareness, General Science, Social Science, Indian National Movement, Geography and Environment.

Part III: For Elementary Teacher (Trained) under the Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Department, there is one subject paper. Candidates must choose from the following papers: Mathematics and Science, Social Science, and Language (Hindi and English).

BPSC TRE Syllabus for Secondary School Teachers This paper will be divided into three parts: Part I, Part II, and Part III. Part I - Language (Qualifying): Practical knowledge of English and Hindi/Urdu/Bengali. A minimum of 30% marks is required in this section.

Part II: A General Studies paper with questions based on the secondary school curriculum, but the level of the paper will be based on the minimum qualifications required. It covers Elementary Mathematics, General Awareness, General Science, the Indian National Movement, and Geography.

Part III: This is a subject paper for secondary school teachers under the Education Department. Candidates must choose from the following papers: Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, English, Science, Mathematics, Fine Arts, Dance, Physical Education, Maithili, Music, and Social Science.

Part III For Special School Teachers (grades 9 to 10) under the Education Department, is a subject paper. Candidates must choose from the following papers: Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, English, Science, Mathematics, Fine Arts, Dance, Physical Education, Maithili, Music and Social Sciences.

Part III For the Secondary Teacher (Graduate Trained) position under the Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Department, there is one subject paper. Candidates must choose from Hindi, Sanskrit, English, Science, Mathematics, Physical Education, Music/Art, and Computer. For the Music/Art subject, the examination will include Music, Fine Arts, Painting, and Dance.

BPSC TRE Syllabus for Higher Secondary School Teachers This paper will be in three parts viz. Part-1, Part-II and Part-III. Part I - Language (Qualifying): Practical knowledge of English and Hindi/Urdu/Bengali. A minimum of 30% marks is required in this section.

Part II – A General Studies paper with questions based on the Higher Secondary School curriculum, but the level will be based on the minimum qualifications required. It covers Elementary Mathematics, General Awareness, General Science, the Indian National Movement, and Geography.

Part III - is a subject paper for Higher Secondary School Teachers. Candidates are required to choose one of the following papers: Hindi, Urdu, English, Sanskrit, Bengali, Maithili, Magahi, Arabic, Persian, Bhojpuri, Pali, Prakrit, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, History, Political Science, Geography, Economics, Sociology, Psychology, Philosophy, Home Science, Computer Science, Business Studies, Accountancy, Music and Entrepreneurship.

Part III - There is one subject paper for Higher Secondary Teacher (10+2) (Post Graduate Trained) (PGT) and Headmaster. Candidates are required to choose one of the following papers: Hindi, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Biology, History, Political Science, Economics, Sociology, Home Science and Accountancy.