CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important Questions Chapterwise; Download Free PDF

CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important Questions - Preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Political Science exam becomes easier when you have the right set of important questions to study. Political Science forms a major part of Social Science, and with well-structured questions, students can strengthen their understanding of democracy, constitutional design, gender and religion, federalism, political parties, and more. These CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important Questions help in quick revision, improve writing skills for long and short answers, and increase the chances of scoring high in the board exams. Whether you're revising chapter-wise, practicing answer writing, or preparing for final exams, this curated list of essential questions covers all crucial concepts as per the latest syllabus and exam pattern.

Political Science Class 10 Important Questions with Answers PDF Political Science Class 10 Important Questions with Answers PDF provides chapter-wise revision material to help students prepare efficiently for board exams. Download the PDF to practice key questions, enhance conceptual clarity, and improve final exam performance. Chapter 1: Power Sharing Chapter 2: Federalism Chapter 3: Democracy and Diversity Chapter 4: Gender, Religion and Caste Chapter 5: Popular Struggles and Movements Chapter 6: Political Parties Chapter 7: Outcomes of Democracy Chapter 8: Challenges to Democracy CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 The CBSE Class 10 syllabus for 2025-26 includes essential subjects like English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science and Social Science. Students also get the option to study additional languages and elective subjects. Social Science is divided into History, Geography, Political Science and Economics for systematic learning. The syllabus is designed to build strong concepts and prepare students for higher classes and board exams.

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme The CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme follow a total of 100 marks per subject, where 80 marks are allotted to the theory exam and 20 marks are reserved for internal assessment. The theory paper includes a mix of MCQs, short answer, long answer, case-based and map-based questions which test conceptual clarity and analytical skills. Internal assessment consists of periodic tests, notebook evaluation, projects and subject-enrichment activities that contribute to the final score. Students need to score at least 33% combined in theory and internal components to qualify, making both exam preparation and classroom performance equally important. CBSE Class 10th Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2025-26