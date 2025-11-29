CTET 2026 Application Form
CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important Questions Chapterwise; Download Free PDF

By Simran Akhouri
Nov 29, 2025, 14:06 IST

CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important Questions - Studying CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important Questions simplifies exam preparation. Political Science, a key part of Social Science, covers topics like democracy, federalism, and political parties. These questions aid quick revision, improve long and short answer writing, and increase high score potential in board exams. This curated list aligns with the latest syllabus, covering all crucial concepts for chapter-wise practice and final exam preparation.

 Political Science Class 10 Important Questions with Answers PDF provides chapter-wise revision material to help students prepare efficiently for board exams. Download the PDF to practice key questions, enhance conceptual clarity, and improve final exam performance.

Political Science Class 10 Important Questions with Answers PDF

Political Science Class 10 Important Questions with Answers PDF provides chapter-wise revision material to help students prepare efficiently for board exams. Download the PDF to practice key questions, enhance conceptual clarity, and improve final exam performance.

Chapter 1: Power Sharing

Chapter 2: Federalism

Chapter 3: Democracy and Diversity

Chapter 4: Gender, Religion and Caste

Chapter 5: Popular Struggles and Movements

Chapter 6: Political Parties

Chapter 7: Outcomes of Democracy

Chapter 8: Challenges to Democracy

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26

The CBSE Class 10 syllabus for 2025-26 includes essential subjects like English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science and Social Science. Students also get the option to study additional languages and elective subjects. Social Science is divided into History, Geography, Political Science and Economics for systematic learning. The syllabus is designed to build strong concepts and prepare students for higher classes and board exams.

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

The CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme follow a total of 100 marks per subject, where 80 marks are allotted to the theory exam and 20 marks are reserved for internal assessment. The theory paper includes a mix of MCQs, short answer, long answer, case-based and map-based questions which test conceptual clarity and analytical skills. Internal assessment consists of periodic tests, notebook evaluation, projects and subject-enrichment activities that contribute to the final score. Students need to score at least 33% combined in theory and internal components to qualify, making both exam preparation and classroom performance equally important.

CBSE Class 10th Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2025-26

CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper 2026

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers are one of the most effective resources for board exam preparation. They help students understand the latest exam pattern, question formats, and marking scheme. Solving sample papers improves time management and answer-writing skills. Regular practice boosts confidence and increases the chances of scoring higher marks in the final board exams.

CBSE Class 10th Sample Paper 2025-26

CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Question Paper

CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Question Papers provide real exam-based practice to help students understand question patterns and difficulty levels. Solving these papers improves problem-solving speed and strengthens conceptual clarity. They also help identify important topics and frequently asked questions. Regular practice with past papers boosts confidence and prepares students for the board exam effectively.

CBSE Class 10th Previous Year Question Papers





Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

