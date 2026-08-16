CSIR NET 2026 Response Sheet OUT: Download Answer Key PDF at csirnet.nta.nic.in 

Key Points The NTA released the CSIR NET June 2026 provisional answer key on August 16, 2026.

Candidates can challenge the answer key from August 16 to 18, 2026, until 11 PM.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination was conducted on July 17-18, 2026.

CSIR NET Answer Key June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CSIR NET June 2026 Answer Key today August 16, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination can now check the provisional answer key along with their recorded responses. The examination was conducted on July 17 and 18, 2026. On July 17, the Life Sciences and Mathematical Sciences examinations were conducted in the first shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while the Physical Sciences examination was held in the second shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. On July 18, the examinations for Chemical Sciences and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences were conducted in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The answer key helps to compare the responses with the official answers and estimate the tentative marks before the final answer key is released by the agency.

Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2026 candidates can now access the provisional answer key and challenge window.

Please review the details carefully and use the official portal to submit challenges from 16 to 18 August 2026, up to 11:00 PM.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #CSIRUGCNET… pic.twitter.com/5aw6hW7Tmw — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 16, 2026

CSIR NET Answer Key June 2026 Highlights Candidates who appeared for the CSIR NET 2026 examination can download the answer key from the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. The response sheet can be accessed by entering the application number and password. Check the key details related to the CSIR NET June 2026 Answer Key in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Authority National Testing Agency Exam Name Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 CSIR NET Exam Date July 17 to 18, 2026 Answer Key Release Date August 16, 2026 Mode of Release Online Answer Key Type Provisional Official Website csirnet.nta.ac.in

CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 Download Link Candidates can download the CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 and Response Sheet by visiting the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. The answer key is available through the candidate login, where candidates would have to enter their application number and other required credentials. Also, you download the answer key from the table given below. CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 Click Here Steps to Download CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download the CSIR NET June 2026 Answer Key: Visit the official CSIR NET website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the link that states CSIR NET June 2026 Answer Key or Response Sheet.

Enter your application number and other login credentials.

Submit the details to access the answer key and responses

The CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 will appear on the screen..

Download the answer key and response sheet.

Take a printout of the PDF for future reference.