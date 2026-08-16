CSIR NET 2026 Response Sheet OUT: Download Answer Key PDF at csirnet.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency has released the CSIR NET June 2026 provisional answer key on August 16, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the answer key and response sheet from the official website. Check this article for more details about the CSIR NET June 2026 Answer Key.
Key Points
- The NTA released the CSIR NET June 2026 provisional answer key on August 16, 2026.
- Candidates can challenge the answer key from August 16 to 18, 2026, until 11 PM.
- The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination was conducted on July 17-18, 2026.
CSIR NET Answer Key June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CSIR NET June 2026 Answer Key today August 16, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination can now check the provisional answer key along with their recorded responses. The examination was conducted on July 17 and 18, 2026. On July 17, the Life Sciences and Mathematical Sciences examinations were conducted in the first shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while the Physical Sciences examination was held in the second shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. On July 18, the examinations for Chemical Sciences and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences were conducted in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
The answer key helps to compare the responses with the official answers and estimate the tentative marks before the final answer key is released by the agency.
Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2026 candidates can now access the provisional answer key and challenge window.— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 16, 2026
Please review the details carefully and use the official portal to submit challenges from 16 to 18 August 2026, up to 11:00 PM.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #CSIRUGCNET… pic.twitter.com/5aw6hW7Tmw
CSIR NET Answer Key June 2026 Highlights
Candidates who appeared for the CSIR NET 2026 examination can download the answer key from the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. The response sheet can be accessed by entering the application number and password. Check the key details related to the CSIR NET June 2026 Answer Key in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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National Testing Agency
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Exam Name
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Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026
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CSIR NET Exam Date
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July 17 to 18, 2026
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Answer Key Release Date
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August 16, 2026
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Mode of Release
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Online
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Answer Key Type
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Provisional
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Official Website
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csirnet.nta.ac.in
CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 Download Link
Candidates can download the CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 and Response Sheet by visiting the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. The answer key is available through the candidate login, where candidates would have to enter their application number and other required credentials. Also, you download the answer key from the table given below.
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CSIR NET Answer Key 2026
Steps to Download CSIR NET Answer Key 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download the CSIR NET June 2026 Answer Key:
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Visit the official CSIR NET website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
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Click on the link that states CSIR NET June 2026 Answer Key or Response Sheet.
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Enter your application number and other login credentials.
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Submit the details to access the answer key and responses
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The CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 will appear on the screen..
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Download the answer key and response sheet.
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Take a printout of the PDF for future reference.
What After CSIR NET Answer Key June 2026?
After the release of the provisional answer key NTA will provide candidates with an opportunity to raise objections against the answers subject to the conditions specified by the agency. Candidates can raise objections within the prescribed time by paying the required fee for each question challenged. NTA will consider the objections received during the challenge window while preparing the final answer key. The final answer key will then be used for the evaluation process and the declaration of the CSIR NET June 2026 result.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.