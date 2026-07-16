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DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2026: Download BTELinx Diploma Result at dtek.karnataka.gov.in, Link Active Soon

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 16:42 IST

DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2026: The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Karnataka will announce the DTE Diploma Result 2026 on its official website-dtek.karnataka.gov.in. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the BTELinx Diploma Result 2026.

DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2026
DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2026

Key Points

  • DTE Karnataka Diploma Results 2026 for April/May exams to be released soon.
  • Check results online at dtek.karnataka.gov.in or bteresults.in.
  • Students require login credentials like registration number and DOB.

DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2026: The Department of Technical Education (DTE) will soon announce the DTE Karnataka Diploma Result for various regular and part-time diploma programs. The BTELinx Diploma Result 2026 will be released online on the official website- dtek.karnataka.gov.in or bteresults.in. Students who have appeared for the written exams held in April/May 2026 can check the DTE Karnataka Diploma result 2026 using their login credentials, such as registration number and date of birth.

DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2026: Direct Link

As per the latest update, the Department of Technical Education (DTE) will release the DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2026 shortly, but there is no official update yet on the official website. The students can check their DTEK Diploma result on the official website- dtek.karnataka.gov.in or bteresults.in. Here, we will also provide the direct link to download the DTE Karnataka diploma result PDF.

DTE Karnataka Diploma Results 2026

To be updated soon

Steps to Download DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2026

Candidates can check their DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2026 online through the official website of DTE Karnataka. Follow the steps given below to check and download your DTE Karnataka diploma result easily.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the DTE Karnataka - dtek.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “Examinations” segment.

Step 3: Click on the “Diploma April/May 2026 Exam” section available there.

Step 4: Select your course from the list and click on it

Step 5: Fill in all the required details and click on the “Submit” button.

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

Details Mentioned on Karnataka DTE Diploma Marksheet 2026

Department of Technical Education (DTE) Karnataka will release the DTE Diploma result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The Karnataka DTE Diploma Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information.

  • Student Name

  • Register Number

  • Name of Course

  • Course/Subject Code

  • Course/Subject Name

  • Result Status

  • Total Marks

  • Maximum Marks

  • Result Date

Problems in downloading the DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2026

If any candidate faces any issues in downloading the DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2026. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority.

  • Close your Internet browser and try again.

  • Ensure you have a stable internet connection.

  • Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.

  • Clear the history and cache and refresh the page.

DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2026: Overview

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Karnataka is a government body that manages and supervises technical education in the state of Karnataka. It looks after diploma colleges, polytechnic institutions, and other technical courses. DTE Karnataka is responsible for conducting exams, declaring results, granting affiliations, and maintaining the quality of technical education. It works under the Government of Karnataka to ensure proper academic standards and smooth functioning of technical institutions across the state. 

DTE Karnataka Diploma Exam 2025: Overview

Exam Name

DTE Diploma Exam

Conducting Body

Department of Technical Education, Karnataka

Exam Month

April/May 2026

Result Release Status

To be released 

Official Websites

dtek.karnataka.gov.in and bteresults.in

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Jul 16, 2026, 16:08 IST

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FAQs

  • When will the DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2026 be released?
    +
    The DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2026 is expected to be released soon on the official website. Students who appeared for the semester examinations should regularly visit the DTE Karnataka exam portal for the latest updates regarding the result announcement.
  • How can I check the DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2026?
    +
    Students can check their DTE Karnataka Diploma results by visiting the official website and entering their registration number or other required login details. The DTE Karnataka Diploma result will be available online in scorecard format.
  • What details are mentioned in the DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2026?
    +
    The DTE Karnataka Diploma result generally includes the student's name, registration number, course name, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the result.

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