GATE 2027 Registration
Focus

13+ Easy Handmade Independence Day Greeting Card Design Ideas for School Competition

By Anisha Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 19:27 IST

Easy handmade Independence Day greeting card design ideas for school competitions. Simple DIY crafts with tricolor, flags, and patriotic themes – perfect for kids & students to make unique 15 August cards.

13+ Easy Handmade Independence Day Greeting Card Design Ideas for School Competition
13+ Easy Handmade Independence Day Greeting Card Design Ideas for School Competition

Independence Day Greeting Card Ideas: Independence Day is a vibrant celebration in schools every August 15th, featuring patriotic events, cultural activities, and art contests. Card-making competitions are a favorite, offering students a fun way to express patriotism and honor national symbols through creative tricolor designs using simple craft items, watercolors, colorful papers, or recycled materials and more. For this one should not be an expert to create a beautiful card. Here are 13+ easy handmade card ideas ranging from 3D pop-up flags to paper quilled designs to help students shine in their school competition. 

Also Check: Independence Day Anchoring Script 2026

Independence Day Greeting Card Design Ideas

Image-1

Independence-Day-Greeting-Card-5

Image-2

Independence-Day-Greeting-Card-4

Image-3

Independence-Day-Greeting-Card-2

Check: 15+ Har Ghar Tiranga Poster Drawing and Painting Ideas with Slogans for Independence Day Competition 

Check: Happy Independence Day Drawing

Image-4

Independence-Day-Greeting-Card-3

Image-5

Independence-Day-Greeting-Card-1

Image-6

Independence-Day-Greeting-Card-6

Check: Independence Day Drama Script in English

Image-7

Independence-Day-Greeting-Card-7

Image-8

Independence-Day-Greeting-Card-8

Check: Independence Day School Board Decoration 

Check: Best Mime Act Ideas for Independence Day 2026

Image-9

Independence-Day-Greeting-Card-9

Image-10

Independence-Day-Greeting-Card-10

Image-11

Independence-Day-Greeting-Card-11

Image-12

imageIndependence-Day-Greeting-Card-12

Image-13

Independence-Day-Greeting-Card-13

Basic Tips for a Winning 

  1. Use bright shades of saffron and green to make the flag stand out.
  2. Ensure the Ashoka Chakra has exactly 24 spokes to show you know your national symbols.
  3. Write your slogan in big, clear letters so everyone can read the message easily.
  4. Try using different materials like glitter, cotton, or pulses to make your poster unique.
  5. Always remember to draw the flag correctly with saffron on top and green at the bottom.

As the Independence Day 2026 is apporaching, students have started their preprations for August 15, 2026 celebration in school. Stay Tuned for new ideas and creative ideas for greeting cards to use and win school comptetions. Happy Independance Day, Jai Hind. 

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Executive - Editorial

Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 13, 2026, 19:27 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News