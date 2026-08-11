ERD Punjab Lecturer Exam Date 2026: Check Subject-Wise Date & Shift Timings

Punjab Lecturer Exam Date 2026: The ERD has announced the exam dates for the Punjab Lecturer (Group B) recruitment examination on its website erd.punjab.gov.in on 10 August 2026. The ERD is going to recruit candidates for 1,013 Lecturer posts for various subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Hindi, History, Maths, Political Science, and Punjabi. The 1013 vacancies include 184 backlog posts and 829 fresh posts. The exam has been scheduled to start from 05 September and will be held on 06, 12, 13, and 20 September 2026.

Punjab Lecturer Exam Date 2026 OUT

The Punjab Lecturer recruitment aims to fill 1013 regular as well as backlog vacancies for a total of 7 subjects. The written examination is scheduled to be conducted between 05-20 September in two shifts.

Punjab Lecturer Exam 2026 Highlights

The ERD has released the notification for the recruitment of Lecturer (Group B) on 25 June 2026. The application process is underway and the candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment can apply till 17 August 2026. Check the highlights in the table below: