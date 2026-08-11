ERD Punjab Lecturer Exam Date 2026: Check Subject-Wise Date & Shift Timings
Punjab Lecturer Exam Date 2026: The Education Recruitment Directorate (ERD) has released a public notice announcing the Punjab Lecturer exam dates for various subjects. The exam is scheduled to start from 05 September onwards till 20 September 2026. The candidates who have applied for the recruitment can check the detailed schedule and shift timings in this article.
Key Points
- Punjab Lecturer Exam 2026 to be held from 05-20 September 2026.
- ERD to recruit 1,013 Lecturers (Group B) for various subjects.
- Applications for Lecturer posts are open until 17 August 2026.
Punjab Lecturer Exam Date 2026: The ERD has announced the exam dates for the Punjab Lecturer (Group B) recruitment examination on its website erd.punjab.gov.in on 10 August 2026. The ERD is going to recruit candidates for 1,013 Lecturer posts for various subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Hindi, History, Maths, Political Science, and Punjabi. The 1013 vacancies include 184 backlog posts and 829 fresh posts. The exam has been scheduled to start from 05 September and will be held on 06, 12, 13, and 20 September 2026.
Punjab Lecturer Exam Date 2026 OUT
The Punjab Lecturer recruitment aims to fill 1013 regular as well as backlog vacancies for a total of 7 subjects. The written examination is scheduled to be conducted between 05-20 September in two shifts.
Punjab Lecturer Exam 2026 Highlights
The ERD has released the notification for the recruitment of Lecturer (Group B) on 25 June 2026. The application process is underway and the candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment can apply till 17 August 2026. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Education Recruitment Directorate (ERD)
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Exam Name
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Punjab Lecturer Examination 2026
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No. of Posts
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1013
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Registration Dates
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01 July to 17 August 2026
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Exam Dates
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05, 06, 12, 13, and 20 September 2026
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Official Website
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erd.punjab.gov.in
Punjab Lecturer Exam Schedule 2026
The Punjab Lecturer examination is going to be conducted by ERD from 05 September onwards for a total of 7 subjects. The exam will be held in two shifts each day from 09:30 am to 12:00 pm and 02:30 pm to 05:00 pm. Check the detailed schedule here.
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Sr. No.
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Date
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Morning Session (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)
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Evening Session (02:30 pm to 05:00 pm)
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1.
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05.09.2026
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-
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Economics
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2.
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06.09.2026
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Hindi
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Punjabi
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3.
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12.09.2026
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Physics
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Chemistry
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4.
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13.09.2026
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Biology
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-
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5.
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20.09.2026
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English
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Political Science
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6.
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13.09.2026
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Maths
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Commerce
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7.
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20.09.2026
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History
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Geography
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.