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HPSC PGT Final Result 2026 Released at hpsc.gov.in: Download Computer Science Merit List PDF - Direct Link Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 15:47 IST

HPSC PGT Final Result 2026: The HPSC has released the final result for the PGT Computer Science teacher recruitment 2026 on its website hpsc.gov.in on 12 August 2026. The candidates who have participated in the recruitment process can download the merit list pdf and check for their roll numbers. The direct link to download the result is provided in this article.

HPSC PGT Final Result 2026 Released at hpsc.gov.in: Download Computer Science Merit List PDF - Direct Link Here
HPSC PGT Final Result 2026 Released at hpsc.gov.in: Download Computer Science Merit List PDF - Direct Link Here

Key Points

  • HPSC PGT Computer Science final result declared on 12 August 2026.
  • Results are for 1672 PGT Computer Science teacher vacancies.
  • Selection included written exam (17 May 2026) and interviews (24 July-01 August).

HPSC PGT Final Result 2026: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the HPSC PGT Computer Science recruitment final result on its official website for 1672 vacancies. A total of 1594 vacancies were announced for the ROH region and the remaining 78 vacancies for the Mewat region. This is the final result which has been published after all the stages of the recruitment process are conducted successfully. The HPSC PGT written examination was conducted on 17 May 2026 and the results for it were declared on 04 July. The next stage of recruitment is the Interview which was conducted between 24 July to 01 August and now the final results have been uploaded after the written test and interview was conducted successfully.

HPSC PGT Final Result 2026 Highlights

The HPSC has conducted the recruitment drive for 1672 PGT Compute Science teacher posts. The selection process involves two stages- Written Examination and Interview. The HPSC has now declared the final results for PGT Computer Science. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC)

Post Name

PGT Computer Science

Advertisement No.

23/2026

No. of Posts

1672

Written Exam Date

17 May 2026

SKT Result Date

04 July 2026

Interview Dates

24 July to 01 August 2026

Final Result Date

12 August 2026

Official Website

hpsc.gov.in

HPSC PGT Computer Science Final Result 2026 Download Link

The candidates who have appeared for the HPSC PGT recruitment process for both the stages- written test/ SKT and interview can check their qualifying status by downloading the result pdf through the direct link given below:

HPSC PGT Computer Science Final Result 2026

Download Link

How to Download HPSC PGT Computer Science Final Result 2026

To download the HPSC PGT Computer Science final result, the candidates can follow the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in.

  • Go to the What’s New section on the homepage and click on the “Final Result dated 12.08.2026 for the posts of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) in the subject of Computer Science for ROH cadre & Mewat cadre (Advt. No. 23/2026)” link.

  • The result pdf will open on the screen which contains the roll numbers of the qualified candidates.

  • Press Ctrl+F and enter your roll number to check your qualifying status.

HPSC PGT Computer Science Final Result 2026: No. of Qualified Candidates

The HPSC announced a total of 1672 posts for the PGT Computer Science teacher in the ROH and Mewat cadre. Out of which, 1594 vacancies are for ROH Cadre and 78 for Mewat cadre.

Cadre

No. of Vacancies

No. of Selected Candidates

ROH

1594

617

Mewat

78

05

This means that for the given 1672 vacant posts, only 622 candidates have been shortlisted.


Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Aug 12, 2026, 15:36 IST

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