HPSC PGT Final Result 2026 Released at hpsc.gov.in: Download Computer Science Merit List PDF - Direct Link Here

HPSC PGT Final Result 2026: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the HPSC PGT Computer Science recruitment final result on its official website for 1672 vacancies. A total of 1594 vacancies were announced for the ROH region and the remaining 78 vacancies for the Mewat region. This is the final result which has been published after all the stages of the recruitment process are conducted successfully. The HPSC PGT written examination was conducted on 17 May 2026 and the results for it were declared on 04 July. The next stage of recruitment is the Interview which was conducted between 24 July to 01 August and now the final results have been uploaded after the written test and interview was conducted successfully.

HPSC PGT Final Result 2026 Highlights

The HPSC has conducted the recruitment drive for 1672 PGT Compute Science teacher posts. The selection process involves two stages- Written Examination and Interview. The HPSC has now declared the final results for PGT Computer Science. Check the highlights in the table below: