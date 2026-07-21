Indian Air Force AgniveerVayu Musician Intake (01/2027): Candidates wishing to become a part of Indian Air Force under air force agniveer posts have a golden chance to appear for recruitment raillyAgniveervayu (Musician) Intake 01/2027. Yes, recently the Indian Air Force is conducting the recruitment rally for the Agniveervayu (Musician) Intake 01/2027 from August 31, 2026, to September 9, 2026. Interested and eligible unmarried male and female candidates can apply for these posts on or before August 2, 2026.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Physical Fitness Test (PFT) followed by objective-type English written test and finally by a Music Proficiency Test (MPT) and subsequent medical examinations.

Airforce Agniveer 2026 Notification

The detailed notification regarding the Indian Air Force AgniveerVayu Musician Intake (01/2027) has been uploaded on the official website of Indian Air Force. The detailed notification pdf will provide you with all the crucial details to apply for these posts including eligibility, selection process, age limit, exam mode and others. You can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below-