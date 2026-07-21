Indian Air Force AgniveerVayu Musician Intake (01/2027): Check Notification PDF, Apply Online Date, Eligibility Here
Indian Air Force AgniveerVayu Recruitment 2026 online application process has been commenced on the official website. Candidates willing to apply for Indian Air Force AgniveerVayu Musician Intake (01/2027) can apply on or before August 2, 2026. Check all details here.
Indian Air Force AgniveerVayu Musician Intake (01/2027): Candidates wishing to become a part of Indian Air Force under air force agniveer posts have a golden chance to appear for recruitment raillyAgniveervayu (Musician) Intake 01/2027. Yes, recently the Indian Air Force is conducting the recruitment rally for the Agniveervayu (Musician) Intake 01/2027 from August 31, 2026, to September 9, 2026. Interested and eligible unmarried male and female candidates can apply for these posts on or before August 2, 2026.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Physical Fitness Test (PFT) followed by objective-type English written test and finally by a Music Proficiency Test (MPT) and subsequent medical examinations.
Airforce Agniveer 2026 Notification
The detailed notification regarding the Indian Air Force AgniveerVayu Musician Intake (01/2027) has been uploaded on the official website of Indian Air Force. The detailed notification pdf will provide you with all the crucial details to apply for these posts including eligibility, selection process, age limit, exam mode and others. You can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below-
|Indian Air Force AgniveerVayu Musician 2026
|Notification Link
Airforce Agniveer Apply Date
Indian Air Force has released detailed notification for Agniveervayu (Musician) posts. The Recruitment Test will be held at 2 ASC C/O Race Course Camp, Air Force Station New Delhi (New Delhi) and 7 ASC, No. 1 Cubbon Road, Bengaluru (Karnataka) as per the schedule given in the notification. You can get the detailed schedule given below-
|Particulars
|Event
|Online Registration Period
|July 20, 2026 To August 2, 2026
|Recruitment Rally Dates
|
From August 31, 2026, to September 9, 2026
|Medical Examination
|
September 2026
What Is The Elitibility For Indian Air Force AgniveerVayu Musician 2026?
Candidates willing to apply for Indian Air Force AgniveerVayu Musician Intake (01/2027) must have certain educational qualification, Physical requirement and also fulfil the music related parameter as mentioned in the notification. Below are the details of eligibility to apply for these posts-
|Particulars
|Details
|Educational Qualification
|Passed Matriculation/10th or equivalent with minimum pass marks from a recognized board.
|Physical and Medical Standards
|Required Physical Standard/Measurement as mentioned in the notification.
|Music
|Proficiency in music , including pitch accuracy, tuning instruments, playing a preparatory tune, and possessing a recognized musical experience certificate or diploma
What Is The Physical and Medical Standard For AgniveerVayu Musician 2026?
Candidates should have minimum height is 162 cms for males and 152 cms for females, with relaxations available for specific ethnicities like North East, Uttarakhand hills, and Lakshadweep. Candidates will have to follow the strict health regulations including normal hearing, a minimum of 14 dental points, no permanent body tattoos outside permissible areas, and a zero-tolerance policy for drug or alcohol abuse. You can check the detailed notification pdf in this regard.
AgniveerVayu Musician 2026 Selection Process
Under the selection process for Indian Air Force AgniveerVayu Musician Intake (01/2027), candidates will have to appear for phase I round which involves a Physical Fitness Test (PFT) consisting of a 1.6 Km run followed by push-ups, sit-ups, and squats within specific time limits. Only those who will qualify in the PFT will be called for an objective-type English written test. Those who will qualify in the written test will have to appear in a Music Proficiency Test (MPT) followed y subsequent medical examinations.
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