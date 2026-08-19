Jhalawar Medical College NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks

JMC Jhalawar NEET UG 2026: The Jhalawar Hospital and Medical College (JMC Jhalawar) is a leading government institution providing high-standard healthcare and medical education services in Rajasthan. It has NMC accreditation and offers 200 MBBS seats annually. Admissions to these seats fall into two primary categories: 15% All India Quota (AIQ) conducted centrally through Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and 85% State Quota managed by State Medical Counselling Board under the Medical Education Department (MED), Rajasthan. Within the State Quota seats, there are seats under State Government Quota (fee structure subsidized), Management or Self-Financing Seats and NRI Seats.

This way, meritorious candidates belonging to different segments of society get opportunity to pursue professional education. There are merit list preparations according to NEET UG scores conducted by the state counseling authority through several rounds of online central seat allocation process. Successful candidates need to complete online choice filling, pay stipulated course fees and get their documents verified at the institute. With the facility of an 800+ bed hospital and advanced laboratory infrastructure along with experienced clinical staff, JMC Jhalawar continues to be a highly preferred institution for medical aspirants.