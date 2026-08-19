Jhalawar Medical College NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks
JMC Jhalawar NEET UG 2026: Jhalawar Hospital and Medical College (JMC Jhalawar) offers 200 MBBS seats across 15% All India Quota and 85% State Quota (Government, Management, NRI). Admissions involve NEET UG merit-based online counselling and document verification. Equipped with an 800+ bed hospital, JMC Jhalawar remains a top choice for medical aspirants.
JMC Jhalawar NEET UG 2026: The Jhalawar Hospital and Medical College (JMC Jhalawar) is a leading government institution providing high-standard healthcare and medical education services in Rajasthan. It has NMC accreditation and offers 200 MBBS seats annually. Admissions to these seats fall into two primary categories: 15% All India Quota (AIQ) conducted centrally through Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and 85% State Quota managed by State Medical Counselling Board under the Medical Education Department (MED), Rajasthan. Within the State Quota seats, there are seats under State Government Quota (fee structure subsidized), Management or Self-Financing Seats and NRI Seats.
This way, meritorious candidates belonging to different segments of society get opportunity to pursue professional education. There are merit list preparations according to NEET UG scores conducted by the state counseling authority through several rounds of online central seat allocation process. Successful candidates need to complete online choice filling, pay stipulated course fees and get their documents verified at the institute. With the facility of an 800+ bed hospital and advanced laboratory infrastructure along with experienced clinical staff, JMC Jhalawar continues to be a highly preferred institution for medical aspirants.
Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2026 Live: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Check Status at mcc.nic.in
JMC Jhalawar NEET UG 2026: Expected Cutoff
Below mentioned are the expected cutoff for JMC Jhalawar NEET UG 2026:
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
Open
|
1711 - 4102
|
6905 - 11329
|
Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
5404 - 6894
|
8466 - 14944
|
Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
6309 - 8643
|
9500 - 16210
|
Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
31901 - 40818
|
51587 - 81601
|
Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
46346 - 53870
|
60541 - 70087
JMC Jhalawar NEET UG 2026: Previous Years’ Cutoff
Below mentioned are the past years’ cutoffs for Jhalawar Medical College:
|
2024
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
Open
|
5124
|
5917
|
Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
5404
|
7201
|
Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
6309
|
7614
|
Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
31901
|
37619
|
Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
46346
|
56570
|
2025
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
Open
|
4446
|
5730
|
Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
5844
|
6634
|
Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
7838
|
7948
|
Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
42686
|
47963
|
Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
53901
|
59107
Factors Influencing JMC Jhalawar Cutoffs
-
NEET Paper Difficulty: High total scores on average lead to tightening closing ranks across all categories.
-
Quota Split (AIQ vs. State): AIQ quota gets filled with students at higher All India Ranks than State Quota because of competition across the country.
-
Seat Matrix Details: Distribution of capacity between Govt State Quota, Management Quota (fee paying), and NRI seats affects rank-wise filling.
-
State Merit Criteria: Aspirants' order of preference of Jhalawar Medical College in comparison to SMS Jaipur, SPMC Bikaner, and SNMC Jodhpur is the determining factor for opening ranks.
-
Effect on Multi-Rounds: The number of available seats decreases sharply from Round 1 to Round 2, Mop-Up, and Stray Vacancy Rounds.
-
Sub-Category Reservations Criteria: Sub-quotas used in Rajasthan (e.g., Girls Reservation, Rural/Ex-servicemen, MBC quotas, etc.) influence closing ranks.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.