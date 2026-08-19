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Jhalawar Medical College NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks

By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 11:39 IST

JMC Jhalawar NEET UG 2026: Jhalawar Hospital and Medical College (JMC Jhalawar) offers 200 MBBS seats across 15% All India Quota and 85% State Quota (Government, Management, NRI). Admissions involve NEET UG merit-based online counselling and document verification. Equipped with an 800+ bed hospital, JMC Jhalawar remains a top choice for medical aspirants.

Jhalawar Medical College NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks
Jhalawar Medical College NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks

JMC Jhalawar NEET UG 2026: The Jhalawar Hospital and Medical College (JMC Jhalawar) is a leading government institution providing high-standard healthcare and medical education services in Rajasthan. It has NMC accreditation and offers 200 MBBS seats annually. Admissions to these seats fall into two primary categories: 15% All India Quota (AIQ) conducted centrally through Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and 85% State Quota managed by State Medical Counselling Board under the Medical Education Department (MED), Rajasthan. Within the State Quota seats, there are seats under State Government Quota (fee structure subsidized), Management or Self-Financing Seats and NRI Seats. 

This way, meritorious candidates belonging to different segments of society get opportunity to pursue professional education. There are merit list preparations according to NEET UG scores conducted by the state counseling authority through several rounds of online central seat allocation process. Successful candidates need to complete online choice filling, pay stipulated course fees and get their documents verified at the institute. With the facility of an 800+ bed hospital and advanced laboratory infrastructure along with experienced clinical staff, JMC Jhalawar continues to be a highly preferred institution for medical aspirants.

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2026 Live: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Check Status at mcc.nic.in

JMC Jhalawar NEET UG 2026: Expected Cutoff

Below mentioned are the expected cutoff for JMC Jhalawar NEET UG 2026:

College Name

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar

MBBS

All India

Open

1711 - 4102

6905 - 11329

Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar

MBBS

All India

OBC

5404 - 6894

8466 - 14944

Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar

MBBS

All India

EWS

6309 - 8643

9500 - 16210

Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar

MBBS

All India

SC

31901 - 40818

51587 - 81601

Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar

MBBS

All India

ST

46346 - 53870

60541 - 70087

JMC Jhalawar NEET UG 2026: Previous Years’ Cutoff

Below mentioned are the past years’ cutoffs for Jhalawar Medical College:

2024

          

College Name

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar

MBBS

All India

Open

5124

5917

Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar

MBBS

All India

OBC

5404

7201

Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar

MBBS

All India

EWS

6309

7614

Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar

MBBS

All India

SC

31901

37619

Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar

MBBS

All India

ST

46346

56570

2025

          

College Name

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar

MBBS

All India

Open

4446

5730

Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar

MBBS

All India

OBC

5844

6634

Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar

MBBS

All India

EWS

7838

7948

Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar

MBBS

All India

SC

42686

47963

Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar

MBBS

All India

ST

53901

59107

Factors Influencing JMC Jhalawar Cutoffs

  • NEET Paper Difficulty: High total scores on average lead to tightening closing ranks across all categories.

  • Quota Split (AIQ vs. State): AIQ quota gets filled with students at higher All India Ranks than State Quota because of competition across the country.

  • Seat Matrix Details: Distribution of capacity between Govt State Quota, Management Quota (fee paying), and NRI seats affects rank-wise filling.

  • State Merit Criteria: Aspirants' order of preference of Jhalawar Medical College in comparison to SMS Jaipur, SPMC Bikaner, and SNMC Jodhpur is the determining factor for opening ranks.

  • Effect on Multi-Rounds: The number of available seats decreases sharply from Round 1 to Round 2, Mop-Up, and Stray Vacancy Rounds.

  • Sub-Category Reservations Criteria: Sub-quotas used in Rajasthan (e.g., Girls Reservation, Rural/Ex-servicemen, MBC quotas, etc.) influence closing ranks.

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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First Published: Aug 19, 2026, 11:39 IST

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