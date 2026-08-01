KSP Constable Exam 2026 Starts Today: Check Important Guidelines, Shift Timings and Important Documents to Carry
Those candidates who are appearing for the KSP Constable should check the important exam-day guidelines, shift timings, admit card rules, important documents to carry to the exam centre and other important details.
The Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA, will conduct the written exam for 3991 Karnataka Civil Police Constable Posts today, August 2, 2026. Those candidates who have qualified for the mandatory Kannada Language Test will appear for the KSP Constable (Civil) exam 2026. The candidates who have registered for the exam are advised to download their admit card from the official website KEA website using their login credentials to appear for the exam. The Karnataka Civil Police Constable exam will be conducted in offline mode, an OMR-based test.
KSP Constable Exam Schedule and Shift Timings 2026
The Karnataka Civil Police Constable Written exam 2026 will be conducted to, August 2, 2026. The exam will be conducted in two shifts for 1 hour and 30 minutes. The first shift, or the morning shift, will start from 10:30 AM, and the second shift will start at 2:30 PM. Given below is the complete exam schedule of the KSP Constable Exam 2026:-
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Post Name
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Exam Day
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Exam Start Time
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Exam End Time
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Karnataka Civil Police Constable RPC (Residual Parent Cadre)
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August 2, 2026
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10:30 AM
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12:00 PM
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Karnataka Civil Police Constable KK (Kalyana Karnataka Cadre)
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2:30 PM
|
4:00 PM
Candidates are advised to check their admit card 2026 to make sure that they reach the allotted exam centre at the given reporting time. They should also carefully check the roll number, exam centre address and the shift allotted to them. It is recommended that the candidates reach the exam centre 60 minutes before the exam starts.
Important Documents to Carry to the Exam
Candidates should remember to carry these important documents with them to the exam centre for the Karnataka Civil Police Constable Exam 2026:-
- Printed copy of KSP Constable Admit Card 2026
- Original ID Card (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID Card, Passport, Driving Licence, etc.)
- Candidates should also carry two recent passport-size photographs if mentioned on the Admit cards.
- Candidates should carry transparent blue or black ballpoint pens with them
Candidates should remember that carrying the admit card and the original photo ID is important, as no entry will be allowed to the exam centre without these two documents.
Karnataka Civil Police Constable Exam Day Guidelines 2026
To make sure that the exam is fair and transparent, the Karnataka Examination Authority enforces strict security instructions at every centre of the exam. Given below are the important exam day guidelines that the candidates should follow:-
- Do not take the electronic devices, including smartwatches, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, calculators, etc., to the exam hall.
- Candidates should follow the instructions given by the invigilators at the exam centre carefully.
- Candidates should make sure that the attendance sheet and the OMR sheet have the correct signature and roll number details.
- There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks in the exam. The candidate should make sure that they carefully attempt the exam and read every question carefully before answering or circling the answer.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.