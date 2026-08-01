KSP Constable Exam 2026 Starts Today: Check Important Guidelines, Shift Timings and Important Documents to Carry

The Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA, will conduct the written exam for 3991 Karnataka Civil Police Constable Posts today, August 2, 2026. Those candidates who have qualified for the mandatory Kannada Language Test will appear for the KSP Constable (Civil) exam 2026. The candidates who have registered for the exam are advised to download their admit card from the official website KEA website using their login credentials to appear for the exam. The Karnataka Civil Police Constable exam will be conducted in offline mode, an OMR-based test.

KSP Constable Exam Schedule and Shift Timings 2026

The Karnataka Civil Police Constable Written exam 2026 will be conducted to, August 2, 2026. The exam will be conducted in two shifts for 1 hour and 30 minutes. The first shift, or the morning shift, will start from 10:30 AM, and the second shift will start at 2:30 PM. Given below is the complete exam schedule of the KSP Constable Exam 2026:-