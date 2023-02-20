NHM UP Recruitment 2023 Application Form OUT: 1199 Specialist Vacancies, Apply Online, Check Direct Link to Apply & Other Details Here

NHM UP Recruitment 2023: The National Health Mission (NHM) Uttar Pradesh (NHM UP) has released the application form for the NHM UP Recruitment 2023. Candidates can apply online from the official website of NHM UP i.e., upnrhm.gov.in For more information on how to apply for the NHM UP Recruitment 2023 and other details candidates can refer to the article below.

The application process started from 17th February 2023 at 11:00 am and the last date to apply for the NHM UP Recruitment 2023 is 18th March 2023 at 6:00 pm. Candidates must apply online much before the deadline to avoid the last moment rush.

Candidates must note that no application will be accepted once the deadline to apply for NHM UP Recruitment 2023 is over.

A total of 1199 vacancies have been announced by the NHM under NHM UP Recruitment 2023. The vacancies have been announced for the posts of Specialist.

Candidates not exceeding 65 years of age can apply for the NHM UP Recruitment 2023 for the post of Specialist However the age limit varies for different posts and the age relaxation will be applicable as per the government norms.

We have shared a step-by-step procedure on how to apply for the NHM UP Recruitment 2023. The candidates can refer to the official website for more information on NHM UP Recruitment Interview.

Here is the direct link to download the NHM UP Recruitment Notification 2023.

Download PDF: NHM UP Recruitment 2023 Notification

How to Apply for the NHM UP Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the NHM UP i.e., upnrhm.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be a section at the top right side of the screen as “Opportunities.”

Step 3: There will be a list of upcoming exams with an option to apply online below them.

Step 4: Click on the Apply Online link and then complete the registration process.

Step 4: Download the application form and take a hard copy of it for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for the NHM UP Recruitment 2023

NHM UP Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

The candidates must download the list and keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference.