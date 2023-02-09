NHM Suryapet Recruitment 2023: 284 Medical Officer Vacancies, Apply Offline, Download Application Form, Check Details Here

National Health Mission (NHM) Suryapet has released the notification for NHM Suryapet Recruitment 2023 on its official website. Candidates can apply offline by downloading the admit card from the official website of NHM i.e., suryapet.telangana.gov.in For more information such as how to download the application form, eligibility criteria, age limit and other details candidates can refer to the article below.

NHM Recruitment 2023 has been announced by the National Health Mission (NHM) Suryapet on its official website. Candidates can apply offline by downloading the admit card from the official website of NHM i.e., suryapet.telangana.gov.in

A total of 284 vacancies have been announced by the NHM for the post of Medical Officer. As many as 168 Medical Officer (Ayurveda) posts, 29 Medical Officer (Unani) posts, 83 Medical Officer (Homeopathy) posts and 9 Medical Officer (Naturopathy) posts have been released by the health Mission.

Candidates aged between 18-44 years can apply for the NHM Suryapet Recruitment 2023. Age relaxation will be provided as per government guidelines. The application process started from 1st February 2023 and the last date to apply for NHM Suryapet Recruitment is 20th February 2023. No application shall be accepted once the deadline is over.

The selection process will include merit where the candidates will be shortlisted for the interview. After they successfully complete the interview process thereafter the documents will be verified.

NHM Suryapet Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Overview

Post Number of Vacancies Medical Officer (Ayurveda) 168 Medical Officer (Unani) 29 Medical Officer (Homeopathy) 83 Medical Officer (Naturopathy) 9

NHM Suryapet Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualifications

The candidates applying for the NHM Suryapet Recruitment 2023 must be possessing BAMS/ BUMS/ BHMS/ BNYS and should be registered with the Board of Indian Medicine.

NHM Suryapet Recruitment 2023 Application Procedure

We have shared a step-by-step guide on how to apply online for the NHM Suryapet Recruitment 2023. However candidates can also go through the official notification of NHM Medical Officer from the direct link shared below for detailed information.

Download PDF: NHM Suryapet Recruitment Notification

How to apply for the NHM Suryapet Recruitment 2023?

The application process for the NHM Suryapet Recruitment 2023 is offline.

Candidates will have to send their completely filled application form along with required documents to the the District Medical & Health Office, Suryapet District)

Candidates can download the application form from the direct link provided below.

Download PDF: NHM Suryapet Recruitment 2023 Application Form

The application commenced from 1st February 2023 and the last date to apply is 20th February 2023. and candidates must check all the necessary details such as eligibility criteria before applying for the NHM Suryapet Recruitment. The applicants must apply much before the deadline to avoid the last moment rush.