School Assembly News Headlines (August 1, 2026): Anti-Paper Leak Bill, UGC One-Year PG Courses, Neeraj Chopra at CWG 2026 and Other News
Get today's top school assembly news headlines for August 1, 2026. Stay updated with the latest national, international, sports, business, and education news, plus a motivating 'Thought of the Day' for students.
School Assembly News Headlines Today: As reading newspapers is an important part of students daily routine but, in today’s fast moving world Students, Parents, and Teachers usually forget to check the major headlines of the news. Here we have gathered the main headlines for the school assembly today. Including National, International, Sports, Business and Education news, along with the thought of the day. Check out the complete news headlines below.
Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly
National News Headlines for School Assembly
- Cabinet approves continuation of PM-KISAN till 2030-31 with ₹3.15 lakh crore outlay
- Lok Sabha passes ‘The Registration of Births and Deaths Amendment Bill 2026’2
- Cabinet approves Rs 84,084 crore ‘Samudra Manthan’ scheme to boost offshore oil and gas exploration
- PM Modi pays tribute to Munshi Premchand, says his works will continue to inspire generations
- Indian Railways introduces online excess luggage booking with ticket reservations
- Over 5.5 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27 as July 31 deadline ends
- Parliament adjourned till Monday amid Opposition protests; Lok Sabha clears Births and Deaths Amendment Bill
- Over 1.25 crore cases filed through e-Filing system as e-Courts project expands across India
- Army chief launches indigenous Xtreme Weather Diesel for sub-zero operations
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- India, Bhutan review development cooperation under 13th 5-year plan; 12 new projects worth Rs 332 crore approved
- Apple disappoints with forecast dogged by supply chain struggles
- Russia used N.Korean missile for deadly strike on Ukrainian village, Zelenskiy says
- Drone strike at Egypt port near Suez Canal ignites new shipping risks
- Spain, Morocco try to halt deadly rush on Spanish enclave after tens of thousands cross in a day
- APEDA facilitates first-ever sea shipment of value-added flavoured makhana from Bihar to Canada
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Cabinet clears revamped Khelo India Scheme with ₹36,441-crore outlay for 2026-31
- PM Modi congratulates Lovepreet, Seema on CWG 2026 medals
- UEFA to boycott World Cup and FIFA tournaments over stake sale plans
- UEFA threatens FIFA boycott as World Cup stake sale plan faces growing global opposition
- CWG 2026: President Murmu wishes Lovepreet, Seema more laurels after medal wins
- CWG 2026: Seema clinches women’s discus bronze; Tajinderpal Toor, Parul Chaudhary miss podium
- Commonwealth Games 2026: Neeraj Chopra eyes javelin gold as India’s boxers target historic finals on Day 9
- Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates ISSF World Cup champions Esha Singh and Neeru Dhanda
- PM Modi congratulates Dilip Gavit, Mohammed Basil and Sreeshankar on CWG 2026 medals
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Sensex, Nifty extend winning streak to 3rd session led by auto, financial stocks
- India, Bhutan review development cooperation under 13th 5-year plan; 12 new projects worth Rs 332 crore approved
- Markets open positive amid global optimism, sustained FII inflows
- Asia stocks surge, yen steals spotlight after suspected intervention
- Domestic markets end in green for third consecutive session
- India’s first sovereign-backed maritime insurance product launched
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
- From conflict to culture: NITARA empowers surrendered Naxals through folk theatre
- Himanta Sarma lauds his teachers for donating earnings to build educational institution
- PM Modi welcomes passage of anti-paper leak bill in Parliament, says ‘paper leak mafia will not be spared’
- TNDGE Plus Two (+2) Supply Result 2026 Declared at dge.tn.gov.in; link here
- Supreme Court Allows IIT Kharagpur Student's Transfer To IIT Roorkee On Medical Grounds
- Higher education lessons India can learn from Qatar, UAE
- UGC Approves One-Year PG Courses In Online And Distance Learning Mode
Thought of the Day
"Courage to try is more important than winning or losing." — APJ Abdul Kalam
Meaning: it means that it is better to take risks and putting yourself out there, even if you don't succeed. The act of trying itself builds character and resilience, and the learning experience can be valuable even in defeat.
Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly
By keeping up with current events, you develop a better understanding of the diverse world around you and become more informed, thoughtful citizens. Keep questioning, keep learning, and stay connected to the global community.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.