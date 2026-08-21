Tagore Medical College: Round-Wise Cutoffs & Expected Ranks for 2026 Counselling

Tagore Medical College Cutoff 2026: The Tamil Nadu State Counselling process manages the admissions to Tagore Medical College. To secure a seat, students must meet the designated closing ranks for their respective categories. Here in the article below we have analysed the historical round-wise cutoff data; it is the best way to estimate your chances of securing admission during the 2026 counselling rounds.

The cutoff ranks for Tagore Medical College will vary in 2024 and 2025. The closing rank is based on historical trends and the category of candidates. Candidates can check the table below for expected cutoff 2026

Category 2026 Expected Closing Rank Range General 4,100 - 7,200 BC 4,500 - 9,100 MBC 5,600 - 9,600 SC 12,400 - 16,500 SCA 17,800 - 22,000

Tagore Medical College Previous Year Cutoffs (2025 & 2024)

The cutoff ranks for vary on the basis of various factors such as difficulty level of NEET exam, number of candidates selected the institute through the state, etc. Below we have provided the closing ranks from the last two years.

Tamil Nadu Final Closing Ranks (2025 vs. 2024)

Check the table that below that contains the final closing ranks for various categories at Tagore Medical College for the years 2025 and 2024