Tagore Medical College: Round-Wise Cutoffs & Expected Ranks for 2026 Counselling
Tagore Medical College admissions are managed through Tamil Nadu State Counselling. Closing ranks vary annually based on factors like NEET performance, seat matrix, and category. Candidates must check historical round-wise data and past closing ranks to estimate their chances of securing admission
Tagore Medical College Cutoff 2026: The Tamil Nadu State Counselling process manages the admissions to Tagore Medical College. To secure a seat, students must meet the designated closing ranks for their respective categories. Here in the article below we have analysed the historical round-wise cutoff data; it is the best way to estimate your chances of securing admission during the 2026 counselling rounds.
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Tagore Medical College Expected Cutoff 2026
The cutoff ranks for Tagore Medical College will vary in 2024 and 2025. The closing rank is based on historical trends and the category of candidates. Candidates can check the table below for expected cutoff 2026
|
Category
|
2026 Expected Closing Rank Range
|
General
|
4,100 - 7,200
|
BC
|
4,500 - 9,100
|
MBC
|
5,600 - 9,600
|
SC
|
12,400 - 16,500
|
SCA
|
17,800 - 22,000
Tagore Medical College Previous Year Cutoffs (2025 & 2024)
The cutoff ranks for vary on the basis of various factors such as difficulty level of NEET exam, number of candidates selected the institute through the state, etc. Below we have provided the closing ranks from the last two years.
Tamil Nadu Final Closing Ranks (2025 vs. 2024)
Check the table that below that contains the final closing ranks for various categories at Tagore Medical College for the years 2025 and 2024
|
Category/Year
|
2025
|
2024
|
General
|
7065
|
4187
|
SC
|
16230
|
12475
|
BC
|
8986
|
4616
|
MBC
|
9498
|
5742
|
SCA
|
21718
|
17863
Tagore Medical College: Round-Wise Cutoff 2025
Candidates planning for choice-filling strategies for Round 2 and beyond, it is recommended to check how the seats were filled across the different phases of state counselling last year. The table below provided the round-wise closing ranks for Tamil Nadu State Counselling in 2025
|
Category
|
Round 1 (Closing rank)
|
Round 2 (Closing rank)
|
Round 3 (Closing rank)
|
Round 4 (Closing rank)
|
General
|
4136
|
4439
|
7065
|
-
|
SC
|
12476
|
12494
|
16230
|
16230
|
BC
|
4589
|
4608
|
8246
|
8986
|
MBC
|
5483
|
5483
|
8888
|
9498
|
SCA
|
18051
|
17864
|
21718
|
21588
Factors Affecting the Tagore Medical College Cutoff 2026
The closing ranks for the upcoming counselling rounds at Tagore Medical College will depend on various factors as listed below
Performance of the candidate in NEET UG 2026
- Applicant Volume
- Seat Matrix
- Category of Candidate
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