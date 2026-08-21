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Tagore Medical College: Round-Wise Cutoffs & Expected Ranks for 2026 Counselling

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 16:53 IST

Tagore Medical College admissions are managed through Tamil Nadu State Counselling. Closing ranks vary annually based on factors like NEET performance, seat matrix, and category. Candidates must check historical round-wise data and past closing ranks to estimate their chances of securing admission

Tagore Medical College Cutoff 2026
Tagore Medical College Cutoff 2026

Tagore Medical College Cutoff 2026: The Tamil Nadu State Counselling process manages the admissions to Tagore Medical College. To secure a seat, students must meet the designated closing ranks for their respective categories. Here in the article below we have analysed the historical round-wise cutoff data; it is the best way to estimate your chances of securing admission during the 2026 counselling rounds.

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Tagore Medical College Expected Cutoff 2026

The cutoff ranks for Tagore Medical College will vary in 2024 and 2025. The closing rank is based on historical trends and the category of candidates. Candidates can check the table below for expected cutoff 2026

Category

2026 Expected Closing Rank Range

General

4,100 - 7,200

BC

4,500 - 9,100

MBC

5,600 - 9,600

SC

12,400 - 16,500

SCA

17,800 - 22,000

Tagore Medical College Previous Year Cutoffs (2025 & 2024)

The cutoff ranks for vary on the basis of various factors such as difficulty level of NEET exam, number of candidates selected the institute through the state, etc. Below we have provided the closing ranks from the last two years.

Tamil Nadu Final Closing Ranks (2025 vs. 2024)

Check the table that below that contains the final closing ranks for various categories at Tagore Medical College for the years 2025 and 2024

Category/Year

2025

2024

General

7065

4187

SC

16230

12475

BC

8986

4616

MBC

9498

5742

SCA

21718

17863

Tagore Medical College: Round-Wise Cutoff 2025

Candidates planning for choice-filling strategies for Round 2 and beyond, it is recommended to check how the seats were filled across the different phases of state counselling last year. The table below provided the round-wise closing ranks for Tamil Nadu State Counselling in 2025

Category

Round 1 (Closing rank)

Round 2 (Closing rank)

Round 3 (Closing rank)

Round 4 (Closing rank)

General

4136

4439

7065

-

SC

12476

12494

16230

16230

BC

4589

4608

8246

8986

MBC

5483

5483

8888

9498

SCA

18051

17864

21718

21588

Factors Affecting the Tagore Medical College Cutoff 2026

The closing ranks for the upcoming counselling rounds at Tagore Medical College will depend on various factors as listed below
Performance of the candidate in NEET UG 2026

  • Applicant Volume
  • Seat Matrix
  • Category of Candidate

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Aug 21, 2026, 16:53 IST

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