Thanjavur Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: NEET UG 2026 Round 1 results are extended to release on August 21, 2026. Before the release of the official opening and closing ranks, candidates can estimate the admission options at medical colleges such as Thanjavur Medical College based on the previous year trends. However, to offer candidates clarity, we have provided expected NEET UG Round 1 opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seats under the All India Quota.

Candidates can utilize both expected and previous year trends to assess the category-wise seat options accurately.

Thanjavur Medical College NEET UG 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

The table provides expected opening and closing ranks as per the previous year's Round 1 seat allocation. Check the category-wise seat options under the All India quota shared below. The trends suggests the admission opening around 1949 rank and closing at 130722 (overall).