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Thanjavur Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 18:58 IST

Check the Thanjavur Medical College NEET UG 2026 expected opening and closing ranks shared below. Under the All India Quota, candidates can expect admission between the range of 1949 to 130722. Find a complete category and year-wise rank distribution here.  

Thanjavur Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Thanjavur Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: NEET UG 2026 Round 1 results are extended to release on August 21, 2026. Before the release of the official opening and closing ranks, candidates can estimate the admission options at medical colleges such as Thanjavur Medical College based on the previous year trends. However, to offer candidates clarity, we have provided expected NEET UG Round 1 opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seats under the All India Quota. 

Candidates can utilize both expected and previous year trends to assess the category-wise seat options accurately. 

Thanjavur Medical College NEET UG 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks 

The table provides expected opening and closing ranks as per the previous year's Round 1 seat allocation. Check the category-wise seat options under the All India quota shared below. The trends suggests the admission opening around 1949 rank and closing at 130722 (overall). 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1949 - 4072

5394 - 8386

OBC

2250 - 4126

6578 - 8895

EWS

14634 - 17646

18615 - 19617

SC

18832 - 28072

36892 - 52316

ST

102860 - 106751

116403 - 130722

Thanjavur Medical College NEET UG 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks 

As per the previous year NEET UG 2025 Round 1 cutoff ranks, the admission opened at 1949 and closed at 107213. Hereby, based on the last year ranks, candidates who have ranked close to range shared below can secure MBBS seat at Thanjavur Medical College under All India Quota. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1949

4073

OBC

3979

5063

EWS

18502

19617

SC

23113

25526

ST

107008

107213

Thanjavur Medical College NEET UG 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks 

As per the NEET UG 2024 Round 1 admission, the seat allocation was closed at 130722 for all categories. However, the admission began at 5601 for general candidates. Check the category-wise spread from below. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

5601

5601

OBC

2250

7560

EWS

18228

19490

SC

42499

52316

ST

102860

130722

Thanjavur Medical College NEET UG 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check the NEET UG 2023 Round 1 cutoff range for different categories shared in the table below. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

7089

8386

OBC

7308

8895

EWS

14634

14802

SC

18832

42173

ST

111948

117901

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 19, 2026, 18:58 IST

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