Thanjavur Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the Thanjavur Medical College NEET UG 2026 expected opening and closing ranks shared below. Under the All India Quota, candidates can expect admission between the range of 1949 to 130722. Find a complete category and year-wise rank distribution here.
NEET UG 2026: NEET UG 2026 Round 1 results are extended to release on August 21, 2026. Before the release of the official opening and closing ranks, candidates can estimate the admission options at medical colleges such as Thanjavur Medical College based on the previous year trends. However, to offer candidates clarity, we have provided expected NEET UG Round 1 opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seats under the All India Quota.
Candidates can utilize both expected and previous year trends to assess the category-wise seat options accurately.
Thanjavur Medical College NEET UG 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
The table provides expected opening and closing ranks as per the previous year's Round 1 seat allocation. Check the category-wise seat options under the All India quota shared below. The trends suggests the admission opening around 1949 rank and closing at 130722 (overall).
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
1949 - 4072
|
5394 - 8386
|
OBC
|
2250 - 4126
|
6578 - 8895
|
EWS
|
14634 - 17646
|
18615 - 19617
|
SC
|
18832 - 28072
|
36892 - 52316
|
ST
|
102860 - 106751
|
116403 - 130722
Thanjavur Medical College NEET UG 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks
As per the previous year NEET UG 2025 Round 1 cutoff ranks, the admission opened at 1949 and closed at 107213. Hereby, based on the last year ranks, candidates who have ranked close to range shared below can secure MBBS seat at Thanjavur Medical College under All India Quota.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
1949
|
4073
|
OBC
|
3979
|
5063
|
EWS
|
18502
|
19617
|
SC
|
23113
|
25526
|
ST
|
107008
|
107213
Thanjavur Medical College NEET UG 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks
As per the NEET UG 2024 Round 1 admission, the seat allocation was closed at 130722 for all categories. However, the admission began at 5601 for general candidates. Check the category-wise spread from below.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
5601
|
5601
|
OBC
|
2250
|
7560
|
EWS
|
18228
|
19490
|
SC
|
42499
|
52316
|
ST
|
102860
|
130722
Thanjavur Medical College NEET UG 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the NEET UG 2023 Round 1 cutoff range for different categories shared in the table below.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
7089
|
8386
|
OBC
|
7308
|
8895
|
EWS
|
14634
|
14802
|
SC
|
18832
|
42173
|
ST
|
111948
|
117901
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.