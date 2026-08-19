Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

Karnataka NEET UG 2026: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released state rank list for admission to MBBS seats based on NEET UG 2026 scores. Candidates can check the Karnataka seat quota to understand the seat allocation based on the state list. The rank lists admission options in medical colleges across the state.

State-based reservation offered for MBBS candidates are follows:

15% seat reservation of Government Quota (for rural candidates)

5% of seat reservation of Government Quota for Kannada Medium Candidates.

70% seat reservation are offered to candidates belonging to Hyderabad Karnataka Region. Districts include Gulbarga, Bidar, Raichur, Yadgirellary.

7% seat reservation is decided for Hyderbad, Karnataka region students in Karnataka state medical colleges.

Check the detailed distribution of year-wise previous year along with expected opening and closing ranks shared below.