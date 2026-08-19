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Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 19:21 IST

KEA has released the Karnataka NEET UG 2026 state rank list for MBBS admissions, detailing seat quotas and reservation policies. Candidates can check expected and previous year opening/closing ranks for Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences to estimate 2026 cutoffs.

Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

Karnataka NEET UG 2026: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released state rank list for admission to MBBS seats based on NEET UG 2026 scores. Candidates can check the Karnataka seat quota to understand the seat allocation based on the state list. The rank lists admission options in medical colleges across the state. 

  • State-based reservation offered for MBBS candidates are follows: 

  • 15% seat reservation of Government Quota (for rural candidates)

  • 5% of seat reservation of Government Quota for Kannada Medium Candidates.

  • 70% seat reservation are offered to candidates belonging to Hyderabad Karnataka Region. Districts include Gulbarga, Bidar, Raichur, Yadgirellary. 

  • 7% seat reservation is decided for Hyderbad, Karnataka region students in Karnataka state medical colleges.

Check the detailed distribution of year-wise previous year along with expected opening and closing ranks shared below. 

KIMS 2026 Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks 

The table provides the Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences medical seat options offered under Karnataka State Category. To estimate the expected closing ranks for NEET UG 2026 admission during Round 1, candidates can refer to the detailed comparison of previous year-wise trends. 

Karnataka State Category

2025 R1

2024 R1

2023 R1

2026 R1 Expected

General Merit (GM)

31234

40814

39421

35745 - 40814

Category 2A General (2AG)

42784

53455

52500

47928 - 53455

Category 2B General (2BG)

50675

49861

50959

50487 - 50959

Category 3A General (3AG)

31867

42568

41747

37053 - 42568

Category 3B General (3BG)

35222

42911

43677

39219 - 43677

Schedule Caste General (SCG)

137844

150489

137701

141608 - 150489

Schedule Tribe General (STG)

127486

132616

118838

127295 - 132616

Factors Influencing NEET UG 2026 Cutoff Ranks 

Check the key reasons that can influence the NEET UG 2026 cutoff ranks

1. Number of Candidates 

2. Categories

3. Quota Seat Type 

4. Previous Year Trends 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 19, 2026, 19:21 IST

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