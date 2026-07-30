TNSTC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 1518 Graduate & Diploma Posts, Check Eligibility

TNSTC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has released detailed recruitment notification for the Graduate Apprentices (Engineering and Non Engineering) and Diploma in Engineering (Technician) Apprentices posts. A total of 1518 posts are available to be filled through the recruitment drive. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Degree/Diploma in Engineering with additional eligibility have golden chance to apply for these posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 28, 2026.

TNSTC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 PDF Download Link

The detailed notification pdf regarding the TNSTC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 drive has been uploaded on the official website containing all the crucial details including eligibility, last date, selection process and others. Before applying for these posts, candidates should download the pdf and ensure properly their eligibility for the posts. You can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below-