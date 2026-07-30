TNSTC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 1518 Graduate & Diploma Posts, Check Eligibility
TNSTC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification has been released by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) for the Graduate Apprentices (Engineering and Non Engineering) and Diploma in Engineering (Technician) Apprentices posts. Check eligibility, selection process and other details here.
TNSTC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has released detailed recruitment notification for the Graduate Apprentices (Engineering and Non Engineering) and Diploma in Engineering (Technician) Apprentices posts. A total of 1518 posts are available to be filled through the recruitment drive. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Degree/Diploma in Engineering with additional eligibility have golden chance to apply for these posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 28, 2026.
TNSTC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 PDF Download Link
The detailed notification pdf regarding the TNSTC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 drive has been uploaded on the official website containing all the crucial details including eligibility, last date, selection process and others. Before applying for these posts, candidates should download the pdf and ensure properly their eligibility for the posts. You can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below-
|TNSTC Apprentice Recruitment 2026
|PDF Download Link
TNSTC Apprentice Vacancy 2026 Details
A total of 1518 posts are to be filled for Graduate Apprentices (Engineering and Non Engineering) and Diploma in Engineering (Technician) Apprentices under the recruitment drive. You can check the disciplines wise posts and available vacancy given below-
|Graduate Apprentices
|457
|Diploma Apprentices
|438
|Graduate Apprentices in General
|623
TNSTC Apprentice 2026 Eligibility
Candidates should have posts wise eligibility and educational qualification as mentioned in the notification. You can check the disciplines wise educational qualification given below-
|Name of Discipline
|Educational Qualifiation
|Graduate Apprentices
|
A Degree in Engineering or Technology (Regular – Full time) with First Class granted by a Statutory University in relevant discipline. r A Degree in Engineering or Technology (Regular – Full time) with First Class granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline.
Graduate examination of Professional bodies recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.
|Diploma Apprentices
|
A Diploma in Engineering or technology (Regular – Full time) granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.
|Graduate Apprentices in General
|
A Degree in Arts / Science / Commerce / Humanities such as BA/ B.Sc. , / B.Com / BBA / BBM / BC A tc . , (Regular – Full time) granted by a StatutoryUniversity / Deemed University in relevant discipline. – UGC approved
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.