Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 11 November - 9000+ Vacancies Notified in IBPS, NHM, MP High Court, CGPSC & Rajasthan Police

Candidates preparing for the government jobs can check the list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 11 November in this article. This article includes the latest government job opportunity for the job aspirants in the reputed government organizations like the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, National Health Mission, Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), Madhya Pradesh High Court, and Rajasthan Police.

The aspirants are advised to apply to the latest opening as per the timeline. The candidates are also advised to go through the hyperlinked articles before applying. Let’s have a look at the latest government job opportunity.

The major job of the day is from IBPS and Rajasthan Police. The candidates willing to apply under the above organizations can apply online at the concerned website.

The candidates holding the qualification of 10th and 12th pass can apply under Rajasthan Police. A total of 4438 vacancies will be recruited for the year 2021-22. Candidates who will apply successfully apply for Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021 will be called for an offline written exam. Rajasthan Police Constable Link shall be available till 03 December 2021.

For Reference: Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Apply Online 4438 Vacancies @police.rajasthan.gov.in

On the other hand, Those who are willing to work in the banking sector have a great opportunity under the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. The bank has released the notification for the post of Specialist Officers in Participating Banks (CRP SPL-XI for Vacancies of 2022-23). The willing candidates can submit applications till 23 November at ibps.in. The online applications were started on 3 November 2021.

Reference: IBPS SO 2021: Online Link Activated for 1828 Vacancies @ibps.in, Check Notification PDF & Online Application Link Here

Today, Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has activated the online application link for recruitment to the post of Medical Specialist against the advertisement number 08/2021. The candidates can submit online applications till 10 December 2021.

For Reference: CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2021 Online Applications Started @psc.cg.gov.in, Apply Now!

National Health Mission (NHM), Chhattisgarh is going to fulfill around 2700 vacancies in Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Bastar, Sarguja for recruitment of Community Health Officer (CHO) under Health and Wellness Centres. Candidates who are interested in Chhattisgarh CHO Posts can submit their application through online mode on or before 25 November 2021 upto 5 PM on cghealth.nic.in.

For Reference: NHM Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2021 for 2700 CHO Posts, Apply Online @cghealth.nic.in

Lastly, Madhya Pradesh, High Court (MPHC) is going to start to the online application process for recruitment of Driver, Peon/Watchman/Waterman, Gardener & Sweeper on 13 November 2021 instead of 09 November 2021. Interested candidates can submit their application on or before 28 November 2021 on mphc.gov.in.’

For Reference: MP High Court Recruitment 2021: Online Application Link To Available for 708 Peon, Sweeper and Group D Posts from 13 November onwards