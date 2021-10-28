MP High Court Recruitment 2021 for 708 Peon, Sweeper and Group D Posts, Selection through Interview

MP High Court Recruitment 2021: Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Driver, Peon/ Watchman/ Water-man, Gardener & Sweeper on mphc.gov.in. A total of 708 vacancies are notified of which 69 are for Driver Posts, 475 for Peon, 51 for Gardener and 113 for Sweeper Posts.
The court will start the application process through online mode on 09 November 2021 from 12 PM onwards. Candidates who interested for MP High Court Group D Recruitment 2021 can submit their application on or before 24 November 2021.
Candidates who would successfully apply for the posts will be called for interview. More details on MPHC Recruitment are given below:
MP High Court Group D Notification Download
Important Dates
- Commencement of submission of online application: 09 November 2021 from 12 PM
- Last date for submission of online application: 24 November 2021
MP High Court Group D Vacancy Details
- Driver - 69
- Peon/ Watchman/ Water-man - 475
- Gardener - 51
- Sweeper - 113
MP High Court Group D Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Driver - Candidate should be 10th class passed and possess Light Moter Vehicle Driving License
- Peon/ Watchman/ Water-man, Sweeper and Gardener - 8th class passed
MP High Court Age Limit:
- General Male - 18 to 40 years
- Reserved Categories and Female - 18 to 45 years
Selection Criteria for MP High Court Group D Posts
The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of interview round of 30 marks
How to apply for MP High Court Group D Recruitment 2021 ?
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 09 November to 24 November 2021 by following steps:
- Go to official website - mphc.gov.in
- Click on ‘Recruitment/Result’Button
- Now, click on ‘click on-online Application Forms/Admit Card’
- After that, you will find three options - Advertisement, Registration and Application.
- Read all the instructions under ‘Advertisement’and then click on ‘Registration’ link and register using mobile number and email ID
- Now, fill the ‘Application’ using registration details
- After filling the application form,pay the Application Fee
MP High Court Application Fee
- General Category/ candidates from other States: Rs.216.70.
- SC/ ST/ OBC of MP: Rs.116.70.
