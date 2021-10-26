CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2021 Notification Released, Apply Online from 11 November onwards

CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Specialist against the advertisement number 08/2021. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 11 November 2021 onwards. The last date for submission of the online application is 10 December 2021. Around 641 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Willing candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 11 November 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 10 December 2021

Dates for Error Corrections in Applications (Without late Fee): 11 to 15 December 2021

Dates for Error Corrections in Applications (With late Fee): 16 to 20 December 2021

CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Medical Specialist - 641 Posts

CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess Post Graduate Degree in a Relevant Specialty.

CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 25 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and interviews.

Download CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - to active soon

Official Website

How to apply for CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 11 November to 10 December 2021. The candidates are advised to take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2021 Application Fee