IBPS SO 2021: Online Link Activated for 1828 Vacancies @ibps.in, Check Notification PDF & Online Application Link Here

IBPS SO 2021 Online Application link has been activated at the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).i.e. ibps.in for (CRP SPL-XI for Vacancies of 2022-23). Check educational qualification, experience, important dates, syllabus, exam pattern, exam dates, call letter details and other information here.

IBPS SO 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has activated the online application link for the common recruitment process for recruitment of Specialist Officers in Participating Banks (CRP SPL-XI for Vacancies of 2022-23). The candidates who wish to appear for IBPS SO Exam 2021 can submit applications from today onwards. i.e. 3 November 2021. The applications will be received by 23 November 2021. The notification was released on 2 November 2021.

A total of 1828 vacancies have been notified under this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and interview. The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for selection of personnel in Specialist Officers cadre posts is tentatively scheduled in December 2021/ January 2022.

Candidates, intending to apply for CRP SPL-XI should ensure that they fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria. Candidates can go through this recruitment notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other related information.

Important Dates:

On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates: 3 to 23 November 2021

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online): 3 to 23 November 2021

Download of call letters for Online examination – Preliminary: December 2021

Online Examination – Preliminary: 26 December 2021

Result of Online exam – Preliminary: January 2022

Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main: January 2022

Online Examination – Main: 30 January 2022

Declaration of Result of Online Main Examination: February 2022

Download of call letters for interview: February 2022

Conduct of interview: Feb/March 2022

Provisional Allotment: April 2022

IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

I.T. Officer (Scale-I)

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I)

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I)

Law Officer (Scale I)

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)

Marketing Officer (Scale I)

IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

IT Officer (Scale-I) - 4 year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation OR Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications OR Graduate having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level.

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale 1) - 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/ Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture.

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR Postgraduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.

Law Officer (Scale I): Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council.

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): Graduate and Two Years Full-time Post Graduate degree or Two Years Full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law.

Marketing Officer (Scale I): Graduate and Two Years Full-time MMS (Marketing)/ Two Years Full-time MBA (Marketing)/ Two Years Full-time PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 20 to 30 years (candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.11.1991 and not later than 01.11.2001 (both dates inclusive)

IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and interviews. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main Examination and shortlisted candidates in the Online Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Banks and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 Exam Scheme

IBPS SO Prelims Exam

For the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari

Name of Tests No. Of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Duration English Language 50 25 English 40 minutes Reasoning 50 50 English and Hindi 40 minutes General Awareness with Special Reference to Banking Industry 50 50 English and Hindi 40 minutes

For the Post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer

Name of Tests No. Of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Duration English Language 50 25 English 40 minutes Reasoning 50 50 English and Hindi 40 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 English and Hindi 40 minutes

IBPS SO Mains Exam

For the Post of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer

Name of Tests No. Of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Duration Professional Knowledge 60 60 English & Hindi 45 minutes

For the Post of Rajbhasha Adhikari

Name of Tests No. Of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Duration Professional Knowledge (Objective) 45 60 English & Hindi 30 Minutes Professional Knowledge (Descriptive) 2 English & Hindi 30 Minutes

IBPS SO Admit Card

Call letter for Preliminary Exam will not be collected at the examination venue. However, it will be duly authenticated/stamped by the exam centre staff. The candidate will need to retain the call letter safely. Those candidates who are called for Main Exam will be required to bring this call letter along with the Main Exam call letter and other requisite documents as per information provided in the “information handout” and call letter.

CUTOFF SCORE (Online Main Examination)

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in the test Online Main examination and also secure sufficiently high scores to be considered to be shortlisted for an interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for interviews.

IBPS SO Interview

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the Online Main Examination for CRP SPL-XI will subsequently be called for an Interview to be conducted by the Participating Banks and coordinated by the Nodal Banks in each State/ UT. Interviews will be conducted at select centres. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of the Interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter. Candidates are required to download their interview call letters from the authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in.

Provisional Allotment

On completion of the interview process, depending on the vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2022- 23 based on the business needs of the Participating Banks and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Banks, based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by Govt. of India/Others from time to time, administrative exigency, etc. Vacancies given in this advertisement are indicative.

Download IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for IBPS Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 3 to 23 November 2021. No other mode of application will be accepted.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 Application Fee