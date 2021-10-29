Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 4438 Vacancies @police.rajasthan.gov.in, Apply Online from 10 Nov

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification: Rajasthan Police has, finally, published the notification for recruitment to the post of Constable for filling up 4438 vacancies for the year 2021-22 on police.rajasthan.gov.in. Online applications will be invited from eligible candidates from 10 November 2021. Candidates, who are 10th class/12th class passed and whose age is between 18 to 23 years, can submit the application on or before 03 December 2021 on recruitment postal i.e. recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.
Candidates who will apply successfully apply for Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021 will be called for offline written exam. Rajasthan Police Constable Exam is scheduled to be held in the month of December 2021 or January 2022. Admit Cards for the same shall also be uploaded on SSO Rajasthan and on Recruitment Portal.
The recruitment is being done for Constable General, Constable Tele-Communication, Constable Driver, Constable General TSP Area, Constable Driver TSP Area and Constable Band TSP Area .
|Rajasthan Constable Events
|Important Dates
|Starting Date of Rajasthan Constable Online Application
|10 November 2021
|Last Date of Rajasthan Constable Online Application
|03 December 2021
|Rajasthan Constable Exam Date
|December 2021 or January 2022
|Rajasthan Constable Admit Card Date
|to be announced later
Rajasthan Police Constable Notification
Rajasthan Police Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 4438
|
Name of the Post
|
Area
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
MBC
|
EWS
|
Total
|
Constable (General/GD)
|
Non-TSP
|
1814
|
468
|
338
|
160
|
302
|
454
|
3536
|
TSP
|
367
|
00
|
03
|
255
|
00
|
00
|
625
|
Constable (Driver)
|
Non-TSP
|
32
|
17
|
05
|
01
|
08
|
14
|
68
|
TSP
|
20
|
00
|
01
|
11
|
00
|
00
|
32
|
Constable (Tele-Comm.)
|
Non-TSP
|
73
|
21
|
15
|
07
|
15
|
23
|
154
|
Constable (Band)
|
TSP
|
11
|
00
|
01
|
11
|
00
|
00
|
23
Rajasthan Police Constable Salary
For 2 years - Rs. 14600/- as fixed remuneration
Rajasthan Police Constable Eligibility Criteria
Rajasthan Police Constable Educational Qualification:
- Constable (General/GD): 12th Class passed from a recognized Board.
- Constable (RAC/ MBC): 10th Class passed from a recognized Board.
- Constable Tele-Communication : 12th passed with Physics and Maths/Computer Science
- Constable Driver - 10th Class passed from a recognized Board and holding a valid Driving License (LMV/ HMV).
Rajasthan Police Constable Age Limit:
- Constable Male GD/Band/Tele Comm. - 18-23 years
- Constable Female Gen.Ban/Tele Comm. - 18-28 years
- Constable Driver - 18-26 years
- Constable Driver Female - 18-31 years
Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Eligibility:
Non-Tsp
Male
Height - 168 cm
Chest : 81 cms (5 cm expansion)
Female
Height - 152 cm
Weight : 47.5 kgs
Selection Process for Rajasthan Police Constable Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Written Test - 150 Marks (Not applicable for BAND Posts
- Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test
- Efficiency Test for Driver and BAND Posts
- Special Qualification (Not Applicable for Driver and Band)
- Merit List
- Medical Test
Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Pattern
There will be 150 questions of 150 marks. Each Correct Answer will be given 1 mark and 25% marks will be deducted for wrong answer. The mode of the exam is offline.
|
Subject
|
No of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Time
|
Reasoning and Basic Knowledge of Computers
|
60
|
60
|
2 hours
|
General Knowledge & Science & Technology and Current Affairs
|
35
|35
|
Knowledge about crimes against women & children legal provisions/rules relating to it
|
10
|
10
|
Rajasthan General Knowledge
|
45
|
45
Rajasthan Police Constable Passing Marks
- General/EWS/OBC Cat. - 40%
- SC/ST - 36%
How to Apply Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 ?
Interested candidates can apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 through the online mode from 10 November to 3 December 2021 by following steps:
- Firstly, candidates will be required to create their ID, if not created earlier, on sso.rajasthan.gov.in
- Afterwards, the candidates should submit their application on recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in
- Pay Fee and Upload Documents
Application Fee:
- UR/OBC of Creamy Layer/MBC - Rs. 500/-
- Other - Rs. 400/-