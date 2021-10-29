Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 4438 Vacancies @police.rajasthan.gov.in, Apply Online from 10 Nov

Rajasthan Police is hiring 4438 Constable for the year 2021-22. Interested candidates can check qualification, age limit, vacancy break-up, selection process, exam pattern and other details below.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification: Rajasthan Police has, finally, published the notification for recruitment to the post of Constable for filling up 4438 vacancies for the year 2021-22 on police.rajasthan.gov.in. Online applications will be invited from eligible candidates from 10 November 2021. Candidates, who are 10th class/12th class passed and whose age is between 18 to 23 years, can submit the application on or before 03 December 2021 on recruitment postal i.e. recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates who will apply successfully apply for Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021 will be called for offline written exam. Rajasthan Police Constable Exam is scheduled to be held in the month of December 2021 or January 2022. Admit Cards for the same shall also be uploaded on SSO Rajasthan and on Recruitment Portal.

The recruitment is being done for Constable General, Constable Tele-Communication, Constable Driver, Constable General TSP Area, Constable Driver TSP Area and Constable Band TSP Area .

Rajasthan Constable Events Important Dates Starting Date of Rajasthan Constable Online Application 10 November 2021 Last Date of Rajasthan Constable Online Application 03 December 2021 Rajasthan Constable Exam Date December 2021 or January 2022 Rajasthan Constable Admit Card Date to be announced later

Rajasthan Police Constable Notification

Rajasthan Police Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 4438

Name of the Post Area General OBC SC ST MBC EWS Total Constable (General/GD) Non-TSP 1814 468 338 160 302 454 3536 TSP 367 00 03 255 00 00 625 Constable (Driver) Non-TSP 32 17 05 01 08 14 68 TSP 20 00 01 11 00 00 32 Constable (Tele-Comm.) Non-TSP 73 21 15 07 15 23 154 Constable (Band) TSP 11 00 01 11 00 00 23

Rajasthan Police Constable Salary

For 2 years - Rs. 14600/- as fixed remuneration

Rajasthan Police Constable Eligibility Criteria

Rajasthan Police Constable Educational Qualification:

Constable (General/GD): 12th Class passed from a recognized Board.

Constable (RAC/ MBC): 10th Class passed from a recognized Board.

Constable Tele-Communication : 12th passed with Physics and Maths/Computer Science

Constable Driver - 10th Class passed from a recognized Board and holding a valid Driving License (LMV/ HMV).

Rajasthan Police Constable Age Limit:

Constable Male GD/Band/Tele Comm. - 18-23 years

Constable Female Gen.Ban/Tele Comm. - 18-28 years

Constable Driver - 18-26 years

Constable Driver Female - 18-31 years



Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Eligibility:

Non-Tsp

Male

Height - 168 cm

Chest : 81 cms (5 cm expansion)

Female

Height - 152 cm

Weight : 47.5 kgs

Selection Process for Rajasthan Police Constable Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Test - 150 Marks (Not applicable for BAND Posts Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test Efficiency Test for Driver and BAND Posts Special Qualification (Not Applicable for Driver and Band) Merit List Medical Test

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Pattern

There will be 150 questions of 150 marks. Each Correct Answer will be given 1 mark and 25% marks will be deducted for wrong answer. The mode of the exam is offline.

Subject No of Questions Total Marks Time Reasoning and Basic Knowledge of Computers 60 60 2 hours General Knowledge & Science & Technology and Current Affairs 35 35 Knowledge about crimes against women & children legal provisions/rules relating to it 10 10 Rajasthan General Knowledge 45 45

Rajasthan Police Constable Passing Marks

General/EWS/OBC Cat. - 40%

SC/ST - 36%

How to Apply Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 through the online mode from 10 November to 3 December 2021 by following steps:

Firstly, candidates will be required to create their ID, if not created earlier, on sso.rajasthan.gov.in Afterwards, the candidates should submit their application on recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in Pay Fee and Upload Documents

Application Fee: