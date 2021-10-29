Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 4438 Vacancies @police.rajasthan.gov.in, Apply Online from 10 Nov

Rajasthan Police is hiring 4438 Constable for the year 2021-22. Interested candidates can check qualification, age limit, vacancy break-up, selection process, exam pattern and other details below.

Created On: Oct 29, 2021 16:31 IST
Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021
Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification: Rajasthan Police has, finally, published the notification for recruitment to the post of Constable for filling up 4438 vacancies for the year 2021-22 on police.rajasthan.gov.in. Online applications will be  invited from eligible candidates from 10 November 2021. Candidates, who are 10th class/12th class passed and whose age is between 18 to 23 years, can submit the application on or before 03 December 2021 on recruitment postal i.e. recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates who will apply successfully apply for Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021 will be called for offline written exam. Rajasthan Police Constable Exam is scheduled to be held in the month of December 2021 or January 2022. Admit Cards for the same shall also be uploaded on SSO Rajasthan and on Recruitment Portal.

The recruitment is being done for Constable General, Constable Tele-Communication, Constable Driver, Constable General TSP Area, Constable Driver TSP Area and Constable Band TSP Area .

Rajasthan Constable Events Important Dates
Starting Date of Rajasthan Constable Online Application 10 November 2021
Last Date of Rajasthan Constable Online Application 03 December 2021
Rajasthan Constable Exam Date December 2021 or January 2022
Rajasthan Constable Admit Card Date to be announced later

Rajasthan Police Constable Notification

Rajasthan Police Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 4438

Name of the Post

Area

General

OBC

SC

ST

MBC

EWS

Total

Constable (General/GD)

Non-TSP

1814

468

338

160

302

454

3536

TSP

367

00

03

255

00

00

625

Constable (Driver)

Non-TSP

32

17

05

01

08

14

68

TSP

20

00

01

11

00

00

32

Constable (Tele-Comm.)

Non-TSP

73

21

15

07

15

23

154

Constable (Band)

TSP

11

00

01

11

00

00

23

Rajasthan Police Constable Salary

For 2 years - Rs. 14600/- as fixed remuneration

Rajasthan Police Constable Eligibility Criteria

Rajasthan Police Constable Educational Qualification: 

  • Constable (General/GD): 12th Class passed from a recognized Board.
  • Constable (RAC/ MBC): 10th Class passed from a recognized Board.
  • Constable Tele-Communication : 12th passed with Physics and Maths/Computer Science
  • Constable Driver - 10th Class passed from a recognized Board and holding a valid Driving License (LMV/ HMV). 

Rajasthan Police Constable Age Limit:

  • Constable Male GD/Band/Tele Comm. - 18-23 years
  • Constable Female Gen.Ban/Tele Comm. - 18-28 years
  • Constable Driver - 18-26 years
  • Constable Driver Female - 18-31 years

Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Eligibility:

Non-Tsp

Male

    Height - 168 cm
    Chest : 81 cms (5 cm expansion)

Female

    Height - 152 cm
    Weight : 47.5 kgs

Selection Process for Rajasthan Police Constable Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Written Test - 150 Marks (Not applicable for BAND Posts
  2. Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test
  3. Efficiency Test for Driver and BAND Posts
  4. Special Qualification (Not Applicable for Driver and Band)
  5. Merit List
  6. Medical Test

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Pattern

There will be 150 questions of 150 marks. Each Correct Answer will be given 1 mark and 25% marks will be deducted for wrong answer. The mode of the exam is offline.

Subject

No of Questions

Total Marks

Time

Reasoning and Basic Knowledge of Computers

60

60

2 hours

General Knowledge & Science & Technology and Current Affairs

35

 35

Knowledge about crimes against women & children legal provisions/rules relating to it

10

10

Rajasthan General Knowledge

45

45

Rajasthan Police Constable Passing Marks

  • General/EWS/OBC Cat. - 40%
  • SC/ST - 36%

How to Apply Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 through the online mode from 10 November to 3 December 2021 by following steps:

  1. Firstly, candidates will be required to create their ID, if not created earlier, on sso.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. Afterwards, the candidates should submit their application on recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in
  3. Pay Fee and Upload Documents

Application Fee:

  • UR/OBC of Creamy Layer/MBC - Rs. 500/-
  • Other - Rs. 400/-

FAQ

What is the qualification for Rajasthan Police GD Constable Posts ?

12th class passed.

Whai is Rajasthan Police Constable Salary ?

Rs. 14600/- for 2 years

What is Rajasthan Police Constable Application Last Date ?

2 December 2021

What is the starting date for Raj Police Application Form ?

10 November 2021
