Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 28 October - Vacancies in India Post, OPSC, Karnataka High Court, NPCIL & Others

Check Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 28 October List Here. Also check eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Today, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 28 October containing numerous vacancies in India Post, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Karnataka High Court, Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) and Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL). The job seekers can check the list of the latest government jobs of the day below and apply for the posts before the last date of application. Let’s have a look.

India Post:

India Post is hiring candidates for various posts including Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guards and Multi Tasking Staff for the circles of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh. The candidates holding 10th/12th pass qualification can apply to the posts before the last date of application. A total of 262 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court is inviting online applications for recruitment of Typists on its website - karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in. Graduates who are interested in KHC Typists Recruitment 2021 can submit their application on or before 27 November 2021 on https://recruitmenthck.kar.nic.in. The selected candidates will get a salary on the pay scale of Rs. 25500 - 81100. A total of 150 vacancies will be recruited on the basis of Typing Test of 100 Marks and an Interview of 20 marks.

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is hiring candidates for Sr. Consultant, Sr. Technical Officer and Office Assistant for deployment in the National Commission of Homoeopathy (NCH), New Delhi. The last date of application is 13 November 2021.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is hiring candidates for the 335 Post Graduate Teacher posts in Government Higher Secondary Schools under the Department of School and Mass Education. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021 from 08 November 2021 onwards. The last date of online application is 07 December 2021.

NPCIL

Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) is offering job opportunities for Trade Apprentice Posts on npcilcareers.co.in. The candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts from today onwards. i.e. 28 October 2021. The last date of the online application is 15 November 2021.

