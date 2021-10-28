OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 335 Post Graduate Teacher at opsc.gov.in, Check How to Apply

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online application for the 335 Post Graduate Teacher posts on its official website. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online application for the 335 Post Graduate Teacher posts in Government Higher Secondary Schools under Department of School and Mass Education. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021 from 08 November 2021 to 07 December 2021.

Candidates selected finally for the Post Graduate Teacher post will get the pay at Level-10 and Cell-01 of the Pay Matrix under ORSP Rules 2017 with usual Dearness and other Allowances as prescribed by the Government of Odisha from time to time.

Candidates willing to apply for OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021 Job Notification can all details regarding the OPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification including application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advertisement No: 16 of 2021-22

Important Date for OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Opening Date for submission of Online Application: 08 November 2021

Closing Date for Submission of Online Application: 07 December 2021

Vacancy Details for OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Post Graduate Teacher-335

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have Master's Degree in subject concerned from a recognized University and have possessed two year Post Graduate master's course or integrated six years Post Graduate Master's from Regional College of Education recognized by the NCERT in the concerned subjects, Candidates must have B.Ed. or equivalent degree recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education, New Delhi as equivalent with B.Ed. from a recognized University provided that B.Ed. qualification shall not be the mandatory eligibility criteria for the post of Post Graduate Teachers in the subject where B.Ed. course is not offered. Degree or Diploma in Computer Application is desirable qualification subject to production of the certificate in support of above qualification obtained from a recognized University or College or Institution having affiliation to a recognized University.



Age Limit (As on 01st Day of January 2021) for OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Candidates must not be below the age of 21 years and above 32 years.

Relaxation in Maximum age limit as per government norms. .

Method of Selection for OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Selection will be done on the basis of Career Assessment and Personality test/Interview. There will be total marking of 100 Marks. Out of 100 marks, the Career Assessment will be 70 marks and Personality test/Interview will be 30 marks.

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF



How to Apply for OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the OPSC’s Website www.opsc.gov.in from 08 November 2021 to 07 December 2021.