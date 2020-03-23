List of Government Job Exams 2020 Postponed due to COVID-19 Outbreak: SSC, PSCs, SSC, Get All Live Updates

List of Government Job Exams 2020 Postponed due to COVID-19: As the number of positive COVID-19 cases rising continuously and it has spreads on alarming phase. Due to this various Government Authorities/Commission/State PSCs/LIC/SSC/BARC and many other organizations have either cancelled or postponed the Government Jobs Exam 2020.

If you are government jobs aspirants they certainly you will be a part of various phases of Selection Process including Written Exam/Document Verification/Interview/Computer Skill Test and much more. Earlier Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has postponed the dates of Physical Test (PET) for the post of Security Guard. Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has cancelled the Assistant Lineman (ALM), Instructor & UDC against advertisement number 11/2019, 12/2019 due to the spread of COVID 2019.

You can all the latest updates here including the Cancelled/Postponed Government Jobs Updates due to Covid 2019 including Written Exam/Document Verification/Interview/Computer Skill Test and other.

UPPSC Interview DV Date 2020 for RO/ARO and Other Posts Postponed

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed the Document Verification/Interview for the posts of Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer/Lecturer and other Posts due to Outbreak of COVID-19.

Vizag Steel Plant Exam Date 2020: Vizag Steel Plant has postponed the Online/Computer based test for Recruitment of Management Trainee (Tech) – 2020 due to the outbreak of Corona Virus COVID-19.

TSPSC DV Schedule 2020 for Language Pandit Postponed

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has reviewed the situation due to incidence of CORONA VIRUS and decided that in view of safety and to avoid travel by candidates, the certificate verification at TSPSC is postponed.

