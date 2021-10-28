BECIL Recruitment 2021 for Sr. Consultant, Sr. Technical Officer and Office Assistant Posts, Check Eligibility and Online Form Here

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for recruitment of Sr. Consultant, Sr. Technical Officer and Office Assistant for deployment in National Commission of Homoeopathy (NCH), New Delhi. The candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 13 November 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 13 November 2021

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Sr. Consultant (Homoeopathy): 1 Post

Consultant (Admin): 1 Post

Senior Technical Officer: 1 Post

Office Assistant: 2 Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Sr. Consultant (Homoeopathy): M.D. (Homoeopathy) with 5+ years’ Research/Teaching experience in the field of Homoeopathy.

Consultant (Admin): Retired from Govt. office from the level of Under Secretary or above.

Senior Technical Officer: B.H.M.S with 5+ years experience in the field of Homoeopathy.

Office Assistant: Graduate in any discipline from recognized University with 5 years experience; Should have good communication, writing ability & interpersonal skills; Knowledge of computer applications such as M.S Word, Excel and Powerpoint.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Salary

Sr. Consultant (Homoeopathy): Rs.70,000/-

Consultant (Admin): Rs.50,000/-

Senior Technical Officer: Rs.40,000/-

Office Assistant: Rs.20,976/-

Download BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 13 November 2021. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. (Before applying for registration candidates are advised to have their Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/10th Certificate, Caste Certificate scanned images for upload the file size should be not more than 100kb.) If you want to apply for more than one post against the same advertisement, you need to register once only. The fee chargeable will vary according to the number of posts applied for.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Application Fee