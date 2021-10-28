NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 for 250 Vacancies, Apply @npcilcareers.co.in before 15 Nov

NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 : Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has activated the online application link for the recruitment of Trade Apprentice on npcilcareers.co.in.

NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has activated the online application link for the recruitment of Trade Apprentice on npcilcareers.co.in. Those who possesses required qualification can apply for NPCIL Recruitment 2021 from 28 October 2021 to 15 November 2021.

A total of 250 vacancies are available for Tarapur Maharashtra Site. The duration of the training is one year. The candidates can check vacancy distribution, eligibility criteria, salary, selection process and other details below:

NPCL Apprentice Recruitment Notification Download

NPCL Apprentice Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of NPCIL Apprentice Online Application - 28 October 2021

Last Date of NPCIL Apprentice Online Application - 15 November 2021 upto 4 PM

NPCIL Apprentice Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 250

Stenographer (English) - 02

Stenographer (Hindi) - 01

Secretarial Assistant - 04

House Keeper (Institution) - 03

Information and Communication Technology system Maint.- 17

Draughtsman (Mechanical) - 02

Draughtsman (Civil) - 01

Carpenter - 14

Plumber - 15

Wireman - 11

Diesel Mechanic - 11

Painter - 15

Refrigeration and AC Mechanic - 16

Fitter - 26

Turner - 10

Machinist - 11

Electrician - 28

Electronic Mechanic - 15

Instrument Mechanic - 13

Welder - 21

Computer Operator & Programming Asst - 14

Category-wise Vacancy

SC-25

ST-22

OBC(NC)-67

EWS-25

UR-111

10 out of 250 seats are reserved for PwBD

NPCIL Apprentice Stipend:

For those who have completed one year of ITI course - Rs. 7700/-

For those who have completed two years of ITI course - Rs. 8855/-

NPCIL Apprentice Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be ITI Passed in respective Trade

Physical Qualification:

Height - 137 cm

Weight - 25.4 kg

Chest measurement - Expansion should not be less than 3.8. cms

Age Limit:

14 to 24 years

Selection Process for NPCIL Apprentice Posts

The selection will be based on the marks obtained by the candidate in ITI in all semesters.

How to Apply for NPCIL Recruitment 2021 ?

First, the candidate has to register himself at the web portal of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship http://www.apprenticeship.org/ or http://www.apprenticeship.gov.in/ have to apply for the respective trade through the Establishment Registration No. E05202701247, the establishment Id for Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd, Tarapur Maharashtra Site. The applications will not be accepted, if not applied in the Establishment ID.

After registration can submit the application form available online at the NPCIL website www.npcilcareers.co.in.