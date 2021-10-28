Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2021 for 150 Typists Posts, Graduates Can Apply @karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in

Karnataka High Court Typist Recruitment 2021 Notification: Karnataka High Court is inviting online applications for recruitment of Typists on its website - karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in. Graduates who are interested for KHC Typists Recruitment 2021 can submit their application on or before 27 November 2021 on https://recruitmenthck.kar.nic.in.

The court has published the notification for filling up 150 vacancies in the pay scale of Rs. 25500 - 81100.

While applying online application for the post, the candidates shall ensure that they fulfill the eligibility and other norms as mentioned in the PDF and that all the particulars furnished by them are correct in all respect.

Karnataka High Court Typist Notification Download



Karnataka High Court Typist Online Application Link

Important Date

Last date for submission of application - 29 May 2021

Karnataka High Court Vacancy Details

Typist – 150 Posts

Residual Parent Cadre – 137 posts

General - 68

SC - 20

ST - 4

Category - I - 3 2 1 - - - - 6

Category - II - 21

Category - II - 5

Category - III - 6

Category - III (B) - 7

Local Cadre – 13 posts including 2 Backlog Posts

Karnataka High Court Typist Salary:

25500 - `81100 (Level-4)

Eligibility Criteria for Karnataka High Court Typist Post

Educational and Other Qualification:

Degree in Science/ Arts/ Commerce/ Business Management/ Computer Applications of a Recognized University with minimum of 55% marks in the aggregate for candidates belonging to General Category and Other Backward Categories and a minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate for candidates belonging to Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribes.

Should have passed Senior Grade Typewriting Examination in English and Kannada with knowledge of operation of Computers

Karnataka High Court Typist Age Limit:

General - 18 to 35 years

Category II-A or II-B or Category III-A or III–B of Other Backward Classes - 18 to 38 years

SC, ST, Category-I of Other Backward Classes. - 18 to 40 years

Selection Process for Karnataka High Court Typist Post

The selection will be done on the basis of Typing Test of 100 Marks and Interview of 20 marks.

How to apply for Karnataka High Court Typist Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through online on the website https://karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in/recruitment.php.

Application Fee:

General Merit and OBC - Rs. 350/-

SC/ST/Category–I/ Persons with bench mark disability (Physically Challenged - Rs. 200/-