ugcnet.nta.nic.in 2026: Download UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key PDF
The UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key is now officially released today 16 August 2026 on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the CBT exam held from 22 to 30 June 2026 can now check their UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key from the direct link given in this article.
ugcnet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The examination was held from 22nd to 30th June 2026, with a retest conducted on 5th July 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download the Answer Key PDF using the login credentials and calculate their probable scores before the final result is declared.
Check Notice: UGC NET Answer Key 2026
ugcnet.nta.nic.in 2026: Direct Link to Download UGC NET Answer Key
The UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key is now available on the official website og ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can now download the Provisional Answer Key PDF through the direct link given below and are advised to check it carefully.
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UGC NET Answer Key 2026
UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about the UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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Exam Name
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UGC NET June 2026
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Exam Dates
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22 to 30 June 2026
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Exam Mode
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Online (CBT Mode)
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Answer Key Release
|16 Augsust Today
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Official Website
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ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Login Credentials Required
Candidates will need the following details to check and download the UGC NET June 2026 answer key:
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Application Number
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Date of Birth or Password
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Security PIN (as shown on screen)
Candidates are advised to keep their application number and password safe, as these are the same login credentials used during the application form and admit card download process. In case candidates forget their password, they can use the "Forgot Password" option on ugcnet.nta.nic.in to reset it using their registered mobile number or email ID.
How to Download UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Candidates can follow these steps to download their answer key:
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Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
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Click on the link that says "UGC NET Answer Key June 2026."
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Enter your application number, date of birth or password, and security pin.
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Click on the Submit or Sign In button.
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Your UGC NET June 2026 answer key PDF will appear on the screen.
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Check your responses, download the PDF, and save it for future reference
What to Do If You Face Problems Downloading the Answer Key
Candidates who are facing problems downloading should follow these steps:
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Refresh the page or try again after some time, as heavy traffic on the website can cause slow loading right after release.
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Clear your browser cache and cookies, or try a different browser.
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Check that you are entering the correct application number, date of birth/password, and security PIN.
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Try using a stable internet connection, preferably on a laptop/desktop instead of mobile.
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If the issue continues, candidates can contact NTA through the helpline number or email given on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
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In the past, UGC has also directed NTA to resolve technical issues faced by candidates while downloading the answer key.
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Candidates should keep trying at different times of the day, as such issues are usually fixed quickly by NTA.
How to Calculate UGC NET 2026 Marks Using the Answer Key
Candidates can calculate their probable score before the official result using the following steps:
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Download the UGC NET June 2026 answer key PDF from ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
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Match your response for each question with the correct answer given in the key.
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Give 2 marks for every correct answer.
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Do not deduct any marks for wrong answers, as there is no negative marking in UGC NET.
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Add up your marks for all correct answers in Paper 1 and Paper 2 separately.
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Add both papers' marks to get your total probable score out of 300
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com