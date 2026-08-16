ugcnet.nta.nic.in 2026: Download UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key PDF

ugcnet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The examination was held from 22nd to 30th June 2026, with a retest conducted on 5th July 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download the Answer Key PDF using the login credentials and calculate their probable scores before the final result is declared. Check Notice: UGC NET Answer Key 2026 ugcnet.nta.nic.in 2026: Direct Link to Download UGC NET Answer Key The UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key is now available on the official website og ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can now download the Provisional Answer Key PDF through the direct link given below and are advised to check it carefully. UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Check Here

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Highlights Candidates can find all the information about the UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key in the table given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name UGC NET June 2026 Exam Dates 22 to 30 June 2026 Exam Mode Online (CBT Mode) Answer Key Release 16 Augsust Today Official Website ugcnet.nta.nic.in UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Login Credentials Required Candidates will need the following details to check and download the UGC NET June 2026 answer key: Application Number

Date of Birth or Password

Security PIN (as shown on screen) Candidates are advised to keep their application number and password safe, as these are the same login credentials used during the application form and admit card download process. In case candidates forget their password, they can use the "Forgot Password" option on ugcnet.nta.nic.in to reset it using their registered mobile number or email ID.

How to Download UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key at ugcnet.nta.nic.in Candidates can follow these steps to download their answer key: Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link that says "UGC NET Answer Key June 2026."

Enter your application number, date of birth or password, and security pin.

Click on the Submit or Sign In button.

Your UGC NET June 2026 answer key PDF will appear on the screen.

Check your responses, download the PDF, and save it for future reference What to Do If You Face Problems Downloading the Answer Key Candidates who are facing problems downloading should follow these steps: Refresh the page or try again after some time, as heavy traffic on the website can cause slow loading right after release.

Clear your browser cache and cookies, or try a different browser.

Check that you are entering the correct application number, date of birth/password, and security PIN.

Try using a stable internet connection, preferably on a laptop/desktop instead of mobile.

If the issue continues, candidates can contact NTA through the helpline number or email given on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

In the past, UGC has also directed NTA to resolve technical issues faced by candidates while downloading the answer key.

Candidates should keep trying at different times of the day, as such issues are usually fixed quickly by NTA.