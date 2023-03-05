UPSSSC Asst Boring Technician Result 2023: Download UPSSSC Asst Boring Technician Result PDF, Cut Off

UPSSSC Asst Boring Technician Result 2023: Get here direct link to download UPSSSC Asst Boring Technician Result PDF, category-wise Cut Off marks & Other Details.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the UP Assistant Boring Technician Result 2019 on 3rd March 2023. This examination was held on 3rd July 2022, and its purpose was to fill 486 vacant positions for the post of Assistant Boring Technician.

The result is based on a written examination, and the eligibility/record test and cut-off marks for 2832 candidates have been approved by the Honorable Commission's decision on 03-03-2023. Information for eligibility/document verification of the shortlisted candidates will be published separately in due course.

It should be noted that those who have been shortlisted for the eligibility/record test are not finally selected. Therefore, no claim will be accepted for final selection on the basis of inclusion in this result declared for qualification/document verification. The final result related to the selection will be declared in due course of time after the qualification/record test.

To check the official notice and download the UPSSSC Assistant Boring Technician result, interested candidates can visit the official website of the UPSSSC.

How to Check UPSSSC Asst Boring Technician Result 2023: Stepwise Procedure

Visit the official website of the UPSSSC. On the homepage, you will get a link “Advertisement No.-06-Examination/2019, Qualification/record under Assistant Boring Technician (S.C.) Competitive Examination-2019” in the Important Announcement Section. After clicking on the link, a new screen will appear where you have to select “ Click here to View Result under the Advertisement 06-Exam-2019 - Assistant Boring Technician (General Recruitment) Competitive Examination 2019”. Afterwards you have to enter your credentials such as your registration number, date of birth, gender, and verification code. Your result will appear on the screen, download it for future reference.

UPSSSC Boring Technician Result 2023: What is the cutoff score